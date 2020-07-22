Equity Task Force presents recommendations

Ector County ISD trustees received an update on the work being done by the Equity Task Force which studied discipline and suspensions.

The group included local educators and community members. The data shows African-American students, who make up 4 percent of the student population, are a disproportionately big percentage of out-of-school suspensions, in-school suspensions, and alternative placements, the board recap said. The task force was formed earlier this year after a presentation showing discipline was disproportionately given to African American students compared to other student groups.

The task force offered recommendations of using a campus team to support students, rather than punish, at early signs of trouble; implementing restorative discipline and strong professional development for campus leaders; implementing cultural bias and awareness training; developing partnerships for mentoring; refining the district drug testing policy and alternative placement practices; and strategic scheduling that encourages more challenging courses and extracurricular activities, the recap said.

Instituting an equity policy also came up.

ECISD’s African American population is about 4 percent, or 1,344 students. Information from the presentation showed more African American students consistently attend school less than other populations.

Recommendations presented were:

>> Implement restorative discipline and provide professional development for all campus administrators.

>> Develop partnership with community organizations and universities to provide mentoring program

>> Explore methodologies on cultural bias/cultural awareness.

>> Everyone has biases we just have to recognize before we approach the situation. Our goal rolling this out tomorrow to our campus administrators our goal is to get staff trained by October.

>> SAS counselors are active. It is up to principals to use them effectively.

>> Refine ECISD student drug testing policy and DAEP placement practices.

Superintendent Scott Muri said this is where ECISD will develop a first offender program.

Executive Director for Leadership Robert Cedillo said the purpose of strategic scheduling is promote more dual credit, Advanced Placement and extracurricular activities for African American students.

Cedillo said this is a three-year process, strategies could change and strategies could be added.

The Equity Task Force will continue to meet quarterly to help implement and measure progress.

ECISD teacher and parent Angela Love-Jackson spoke to the board about her desire for the work of the Equity Task Force to quickly move from research to action in order to rectify the significant differences in discipline and punishment for Black students, the recap said.

Muri said the district is rolling out unconscious bias training for staff and it will be available for board members, as well. The goal is to get all the staff trained by October.

Executive Director for Leadership Robert Cedillo said there were 603 drug offenses (drugs and alcohol) in the 2018-19 school year. This was significantly higher than other districts. Cedillo said when a student is caught with drugs, for example, they are placed in the district Alternative Placement Program (alternative center) and in out of school suspension for three days.

On an unrelated item, the board voted 6-0 to approve personnel recommendations. The two approvals were Jennifer Bizzell as the principal at Reagan Elementary School. She is currently the assistant principal at Blackshear Elementary and has 21 years of experience and work as an assistant principal at Jordan Elementary as well as Blackshear.

She replaces Wayne Squires.

Paul Fulce as the principal at Bowie Middle School. He is an experienced school leader with a global experience, as he moves from the position of Head of Schools at Knightsbridge Schools International in Bogota, Colombia. His 18 years of experience also includes leadership stints at schools in Spain, Dallas and Irving. Fulce replaces Brian Ellington.