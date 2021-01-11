Equity Task Force presentation set

Presentations from the Equity Task Force and on a proposal for 3 year old prekindergarten students are scheduled to be heard by the Ector County ISD board of trustees during their workshop Tuesday.

The gathering is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first-floor boardroom of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

The task force has been studying discipline and suspensions.

The data showed African-American students, who make up 4 percent of ECISD's student population, were a disproportionately large percentage of out-of-school suspensions, in-school suspensions, and alternative placements.

Among the points supplemental agenda material shows is that the average stay in District Alternative Education Placement has decreased by 11 days in the 2020-2021 school year among all groups of students.

Supplemental agenda material said out of school suspensions are no longer part of the District Alternative Education Placement program.

The task force was formed in early 2020 after a presentation to the board showing discipline was disproportionately given to African American students compared to other student groups.

On a separate item, the district issued a Call for Quality Schools in 2020 to identify high-capacity partner organizations for middle school turnaround to improve student outcomes, as well as partners with experience operating high-quality prekindergarten 3 models to serve 3-year-old students in ECISD for the 2021-22 school year, the material said. The district plans to serve 1,000 3 year olds starting next fall, but it needs partners partly because of lack of space.

The Odessa Family YMCA is set to present tonight.

Senate Bill 1882 went into effect during 2017 to encourage districts to use partnerships to improve student outcomes by offering two benefits:

>> Approved partnerships may receive additional state funding for the partnership school, and

schools with an unacceptable accountability rating are eligible to receive a two-year exemption from specific accountability interventions.

A Call for Quality Schools is a requirement in the application to receive SB 1882 funds.

Proposals also were sought for a partner to help turn around Bonham Middle School, which is now in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards.

A presentation on ECISD’s Career and Technical Education programs is also on the agenda.