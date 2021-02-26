Educators offer pathways to successful schooling

Helping students achieve success throughout their schooling was the focus of Ector County ISD’s recent livestream.

Along with Superintendent Scott Muri, who moderated the discussion, participants were Beatris Mata, director of early childhood education, Austin Montessori 3 and 4 year old prekindergarten teacher Jessica Moreno, Kara Whitten, a teacher at Ireland Elementary, Casey Alexander, a math teacher at Nimitz Middle School and counselors Tran Le at Odessa High School and Corina Escajeda at Permian High School.

The discussion covered elementary through high school, the importance of parental involvement, keeping in close contact with your child’s school and asking questions.

“Then we move to elementary and middle school,” Muri said. “We looked at the MAP assessment, that is the Measure of Academic Progress. All of our families have received their MAP results from the second administration. In January, our students took the MAP assessment and so we helped our parents understand, first how to read their child’s report and then the teachers walked them through what to do. Did your child improve? Did they grow? Did they stay the same, or did they decline? And the teachers gave specific examples of how as a parent you cannot only understand what happened with your child, but what can you do at home; so specific ways to support their child and then the teachers also talked about how … they use that same data to support kids at school.”

“Then at the high school level, we talked about the child’s education plan through high school.There’s a process that we use in ECISD called education planning. It is the development of a four-year high school pathway, course of study if you will, for our high school students. We had two counselors last night (Thursday) that talked about educational planning and what that looks like freshman year through senior year.”

“They talked specifically to parents about how do you support a freshman in high school, how do you support a sophomore and a junior and then finally that senior year. What kind of questions does a parent need to be asking of their child and of the school during the senior year … I think the biggest thing we heard from all our teachers and support staff last night (Thursday) was just the importance of parental involvement and parents talking to teachers,” Muri added.

The teachers stressed that if parents or guardians have concerns, questions, want to know how to support their child more effectively, or you want to know what’s happening at school call the teacher, Muri said.

:Our teachers want to be a part of those conversations and the counselors said the same thing,” he added.

Sometimes when children enter middle and high school, they’re pushing back on parents and their involvement.

Youngsters want and need to be more independent as they get older, but Muri said that doesn’t mean that parents still shouldn’t be involved in parenting and helping the children grow up.

“There is a balance between giving your child independence and remaining engaged and that changes as a child grows up,” Muri said.

He noted that educators can’t do it by themselves. Historically, Muri said, students do better when parents are involved.

“We encourage parents to communicate with teachers on a regular basis and to communicate with counselors as needed on a regular basis,” he added.

In announcements before the live broadcast started, Muri said the ECISD Board of Trustees Tuesday night board passed resolution to pay employees for the blizzard.

The district was physically closed but teachers and administrators provided lessons and activities throughout the week.

Bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others were unable to do their work.

“We want to make sure that they still were compensated,” Muri said. “It would have negatively affected them if they weren’t paid for the week. The resolution allowed us to pay all employees (for) last week …,” he said.

Muri added that he was proud of the board for making that decision “and our employees were relieved.”

“It was interesting the emails that I got last week from multiple employees who were very concerned about their ability to pay the bills because technically their paychecks were going to be impacted losing five days of work. And so this provided a great sense of relief for many of our employees,” he said.

The start of school will be phased in next year,

Muri said the phase-in process will enable students in the transition years of six and ninth grade a two-day period of adjustment to learn about the staff and where things are.

Normally, sixth and ninth graders start the same day as everyone else.

“That transition to a much larger campus and changing classes and all that goes into middle and high school can be a bit overwhelming,” Muri said. “We’re going to give our sixth graders and ninth graders two full days by themselves with their teachers to get to know the processes how things in middle school run. They’ll learn where things are, where their classes are, get to know Research says those transition years are difficult for some students “and part of it is making an adjustment into a new environment,” Muri said.

“… We want to set them up for as much success as we possibly can and we feel pretty excited this. Our principals and teachers are thrilled because, especially middle school and high school educators, they see how difficult the transition can be for some students so this will be a big win for our kids,” he added.