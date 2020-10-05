Education Foundation of Odessa receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Ector County ISD Education Foundation a $4,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives.

This local grant award is part of more than $4 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 850 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“This generous grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will impact Ector County ISD students in grades pre-k through first grade through our Bookworms Literacy Program,” said Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter. “For the 2020-2021 school year, there are more than 6,000 students benefitting from the Bookworms Literacy Program each month. Gifts, like this one, are what enable us to give the gift of reading to the students in ECISD.”

Bookworms Literacy Program is designed to help increase literacy and foster a lifelong love of reading. Each month students will read along to a story in class and then receive a book to take home to keep in an effort to promote at-home family reading, a news release said.

The primary objective of the Bookworms Literacy Program is to reinforce at home what the student has learned about books and reading in school.

Students will:

>> Recognize that every word they speak can be represented by print, in books, as well as in their own written creations.

>> Hold their books correctly and understand that they must read from the left to the right and from the top to the bottom.

>> Identify and recognize the importance of the different parts of their books.

>> Begin to identify the elements of a story such as the setting, characters, and main idea.

>> Learn to use key elements of the book such as illustrations to predict what may happen in the story.

The Bookworms Literacy Program is fully funded through grants/donations made to the Education Foundation of Odessa. For information on how you can help grow this program, please call 432-456-7059.