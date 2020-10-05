  • October 5, 2020

Education Foundation of Odessa receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Education Foundation of Odessa receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 2:33 pm

Education Foundation of Odessa receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Ector County ISD Education Foundation a $4,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives.

This local grant award is part of more than $4 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 850 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“This generous grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will impact Ector County ISD students in grades pre-k through first grade through our Bookworms Literacy Program,” said Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter. “For  the  2020-2021  school  year,  there  are  more  than  6,000  students  benefitting from the Bookworms Literacy Program each month. Gifts, like this one, are what enable us to give the gift of reading to the students in ECISD.”

Bookworms Literacy Program is designed to help increase literacy and foster a lifelong love of reading. Each month students will read along to a story in class and then receive a book to take home to keep in an effort to promote at-home family reading, a news release said.

The primary objective of the Bookworms Literacy Program is to reinforce at home what the student has learned about books and reading in school.

Students will:

>> Recognize that every word they speak can be represented by print, in books, as well as in their own written creations.

>> Hold their books correctly and understand that they must read from the left to the right and from the top to the bottom.

>> Identify and recognize the importance of the different parts of their books.

>> Begin to identify the elements of a story such as the setting, characters, and main idea.

>> Learn to use key elements of the book such as illustrations to predict what may happen in the story.

The   Bookworms   Literacy   Program   is   fully   funded   through   grants/donations   made   to   the   Education Foundation of Odessa. For information on how you can help grow this program, please call 432-456-7059.

Posted in on Monday, October 5, 2020 2:33 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 90°/Low 59°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]