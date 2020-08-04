Ector to delay start of in-person classes

Ector College Prep Success Academy will delay the start of school until Sept. 9.

The recommendation made at an ECPSA board meeting Monday evening was made in the interest of the safety of students, teachers and families, an email from Principal Mitch Gerig said.

An Ector County ISD survey showed that a majority of “our parents were uncomfortable sending their child to school at this time. This recommendation was approved by a unanimous decision by the ECPSA board,” the email detailed.

The school calendar will Sept. 9 and end June 4, the email said.

“This will ensure that students will receive the instructional hours required by the TEA. Ector will follow the ECISD calendar beginning Wednesday, September 9th,” the email said.

The Texas Education Agency requires at least 75,600 minutes of instruction per year.

“We were originally going to begin school in line with the district on Aug. 12. However, we felt it best to delay the start of school due to the high positivity rate (>19%) in Ector County and the ECISD survey that show 58 percent of Ector parents do not feel safe sending their child to school,” Gerig stated in an email.

Ector is projected to have approximately 1,350 students for the 2020-2021 school year and approximately 70 teachers, he wrote.

Gerig said the school is close to providing one device per student, but “we are in the process of ordering more devices to ensure each student has a device. We are also ordering hotspots to help in areas where connectivity is an issue.”