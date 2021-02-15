ECISD turnaround partner on agenda

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will consider approval of a turnaround partner for Ector College Prep Success Academy during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the first floor boardroom of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing the building. Visitors are required to wear face masks.

Supplemental agenda material says through ECISD’s Call for Quality Schools, Third Future, a charter school network, successfully completed a rigorous process conducted by a diverse committee that included: application screening, a partner capacity interview and overall rating using a Texas Education Agency model rubric.

Administration is recommending that Third Future serve as the Middle School Turnaround Operating Partner at Ector College Prep Success Academy starting in fall 2021.

At its Feb. 9 workshop, ECISD trustees listened to a presentation from Third Future.

In January, trustees voted to non-renew their contract with Ector Success Academy Network, which will run Ector until June 30.

Ector would be Third Future’s second school in the Permian Basin. The other is Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary in Midland.