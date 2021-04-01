  • April 1, 2021

ECISD to stay on top of federal funding - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD to stay on top of federal funding

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: ectorcountyisd.org

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 10:34 am

ECISD to stay on top of federal funding By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri again addressed the need for federal CARES money to flow directly to school districts so they can fight the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

“Those funds would help us do a variety of things to address the unfinished learning of our students, created because of the pandemic. Specifically, we’re planning on extending the school year for our elementary children not only this summer, but next summer and the following summer as well,” Muri said during his media call Wednesday.

Extending the school year, however, costs money.

“The federal stimulus money would help us cover the costs of extended learning throughout the summer. We need those dollars, again, to help cover what the state of Texas doesn’t cover in their efforts,” Muri said.

“Tutoring, we recognize, is one of the most effective ways to increase student learning in a situation like this. … Tutoring comes at a price of between $25 and $40 an hour, times the number of hours that would be required, times the number of students that can receive that, times three years,” Muri added.

He said they educators think it will take at least three years for districts to address the learning loss, so that amount of tutoring has a pretty significant price tag.

“… We recognize that learning gaps have widened significantly since the pandemic and our teachers are going to be challenged to meet those individual learning needs,” Muri said. “That’s going to require some more professional development for our teachers. They’re going to need some more tools, curricular resources, etc., to make sure that we’re able to address those individual learning needs of our kids. …’

“We have some healthy plans in place; we have ideas; we know how we would invest that money. We simply need members of the House and the Senate to make sure that every dime of that federal stimulus money makes its way to Ector County,” Muri added. “Our board has passed a resolution encouraging members of the (state) House and Senate ensure that that money flows to our school district. We’ll stay on top of this.”

He added that he encourages everyone to contact their state legislators on this issue.

He noted that today (Good Friday) is a holiday for everyone and the district will be closed.

Switching to summer school, Muri said he wants it to be a new and engaging experience for students from elementary to high school.

“… We want our kids, specifically our elementary children, to be involved this summer, to enjoy each and every day that they participate in this experience,” Muri said.

Asked for a hint, Muri said the district has invested “in lots of robotics opportunities.”

“There will be some pretty interesting experiences for kids at every grade level this summer, specifically in the area of robotics and engineering. Kids will have some really unique opportunities to use their hands, their brains, to explore some interesting robotics equipment and tools. Our teachers are pretty excited about those, as is our curriculum staff. I know the kids will be as well,” Muri said.

An ECISD Live broadcast is available on this topic on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and the ECISD website.

“We recognize that the pandemic has created significant learning gaps for many of our students, and this summer provides a great opportunity for us along with our families to begin to close some of those gaps that have been created. We’ve put together a great summer experience. …”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Thursday, April 1, 2021 10:34 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
56°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 45°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 50°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]