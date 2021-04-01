ECISD to stay on top of federal funding

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri again addressed the need for federal CARES money to flow directly to school districts so they can fight the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

“Those funds would help us do a variety of things to address the unfinished learning of our students, created because of the pandemic. Specifically, we’re planning on extending the school year for our elementary children not only this summer, but next summer and the following summer as well,” Muri said during his media call Wednesday.

Extending the school year, however, costs money.

“The federal stimulus money would help us cover the costs of extended learning throughout the summer. We need those dollars, again, to help cover what the state of Texas doesn’t cover in their efforts,” Muri said.

“Tutoring, we recognize, is one of the most effective ways to increase student learning in a situation like this. … Tutoring comes at a price of between $25 and $40 an hour, times the number of hours that would be required, times the number of students that can receive that, times three years,” Muri added.

He said they educators think it will take at least three years for districts to address the learning loss, so that amount of tutoring has a pretty significant price tag.

“… We recognize that learning gaps have widened significantly since the pandemic and our teachers are going to be challenged to meet those individual learning needs,” Muri said. “That’s going to require some more professional development for our teachers. They’re going to need some more tools, curricular resources, etc., to make sure that we’re able to address those individual learning needs of our kids. …’

“We have some healthy plans in place; we have ideas; we know how we would invest that money. We simply need members of the House and the Senate to make sure that every dime of that federal stimulus money makes its way to Ector County,” Muri added. “Our board has passed a resolution encouraging members of the (state) House and Senate ensure that that money flows to our school district. We’ll stay on top of this.”

He added that he encourages everyone to contact their state legislators on this issue.

He noted that today (Good Friday) is a holiday for everyone and the district will be closed.

Switching to summer school, Muri said he wants it to be a new and engaging experience for students from elementary to high school.

“… We want our kids, specifically our elementary children, to be involved this summer, to enjoy each and every day that they participate in this experience,” Muri said.

Asked for a hint, Muri said the district has invested “in lots of robotics opportunities.”

“There will be some pretty interesting experiences for kids at every grade level this summer, specifically in the area of robotics and engineering. Kids will have some really unique opportunities to use their hands, their brains, to explore some interesting robotics equipment and tools. Our teachers are pretty excited about those, as is our curriculum staff. I know the kids will be as well,” Muri said.

An ECISD Live broadcast is available on this topic on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and the ECISD website.

“We recognize that the pandemic has created significant learning gaps for many of our students, and this summer provides a great opportunity for us along with our families to begin to close some of those gaps that have been created. We’ve put together a great summer experience. …”