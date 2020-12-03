  • December 3, 2020

ECISD to start rapid COVID testing next week - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD to start rapid COVID testing next week

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: ectorcountyisd.org/choice

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:42 am

ECISD to start rapid COVID testing next week By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Rapid COVID-19 tests are expected to start next week for Ector County ISD’s 4,200 employees. 

Superintendent Scott Muri said the state of Texas has made the tests available and results are available within 3 to 15 minutes.

“It is self-administered for adults and children at the high school level. For children at the elementary and middle school level, we will have a nurse that will administer those tests,” Muri said.

If any staff member begins to show COVID symptoms during the work day, Muri said the test will be provided at no cost to that staff member.

Once the results are available, Muri said the district will be able to take quick action by quarantining that individual if they are positive and cleaning the area where that person may have been.

“… Once our processes are tried and tested with our adults, then we will begin to administer those COVID-19 tests to students, so parents you’ll have information forthcoming about that. But again, next week we will start with the 4,200 employees in ECISD making that test available in each of our sites. Any adult that begins to display symptoms during the work day, we’ll provide that test for them. It will allow us to be a bit more responsive to the growing concerns that we have as a community in regard to COVID-19,” Muri said.

Muri said the tests have a 97 percent accuracy rate. He added that nurses in the district are receiving instruction this week on the test.

“… Even thought the test is self-administered by adults, you have to do that with a nurse present so the nurse will guide you through the process and ensure that the test is done correctly,” Muri said.

School Choice also was discussed during the call. The window for applications is now open. The schools are open to all students and applications must be completed online by the parent or guardian, a news release said.

There are two definitions in the process:

>> Accepted List: The lottery ran and the student was selected to fill a seat at one of their options.

>> Waitlist: The lottery ran and the student was not selected to fill a seat and is therefore assigned to the waitlist. For elementary students, grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade the options are: Austin Montessori, Blackshear Health & Wellness, Cameron Dual Language (PK-6th), Gale Pond Alamo STEAM/Extended Year Academy, Hays Academic STEAM Academy, Milam Visual & Performing Arts, Reagan Academic, Travis Career & Leadership Academy, and Zavala Career & Community.

Ector College Prep Success Academy is open to middle school students in grades six through eight while George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS (Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School) are options for high school students, the release said.

On Saturday, SpaceX has a launch where two students will have patches they created make their way to the International Space Station.

“But this will not be the first time we’ve had students participate in this experience,” Muri said. “We actually have a little bit of a history. Students over the last several years have had opportunities to design patches for NASA and those patches have made their way to the International Space Station …”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:42 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
44°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: NW at 9mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 46°/Low 26°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 50°/Low 31°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]