ECISD to start rapid COVID testing next week

Rapid COVID-19 tests are expected to start next week for Ector County ISD’s 4,200 employees.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the state of Texas has made the tests available and results are available within 3 to 15 minutes.

“It is self-administered for adults and children at the high school level. For children at the elementary and middle school level, we will have a nurse that will administer those tests,” Muri said.

If any staff member begins to show COVID symptoms during the work day, Muri said the test will be provided at no cost to that staff member.

Once the results are available, Muri said the district will be able to take quick action by quarantining that individual if they are positive and cleaning the area where that person may have been.

“… Once our processes are tried and tested with our adults, then we will begin to administer those COVID-19 tests to students, so parents you’ll have information forthcoming about that. But again, next week we will start with the 4,200 employees in ECISD making that test available in each of our sites. Any adult that begins to display symptoms during the work day, we’ll provide that test for them. It will allow us to be a bit more responsive to the growing concerns that we have as a community in regard to COVID-19,” Muri said.

Muri said the tests have a 97 percent accuracy rate. He added that nurses in the district are receiving instruction this week on the test.

“… Even thought the test is self-administered by adults, you have to do that with a nurse present so the nurse will guide you through the process and ensure that the test is done correctly,” Muri said.

School Choice also was discussed during the call. The window for applications is now open. The schools are open to all students and applications must be completed online by the parent or guardian, a news release said.

There are two definitions in the process:

>> Accepted List: The lottery ran and the student was selected to fill a seat at one of their options.

>> Waitlist: The lottery ran and the student was not selected to fill a seat and is therefore assigned to the waitlist. For elementary students, grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade the options are: Austin Montessori, Blackshear Health & Wellness, Cameron Dual Language (PK-6th), Gale Pond Alamo STEAM/Extended Year Academy, Hays Academic STEAM Academy, Milam Visual & Performing Arts, Reagan Academic, Travis Career & Leadership Academy, and Zavala Career & Community.

Ector College Prep Success Academy is open to middle school students in grades six through eight while George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS (Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School) are options for high school students, the release said.

On Saturday, SpaceX has a launch where two students will have patches they created make their way to the International Space Station.

“But this will not be the first time we’ve had students participate in this experience,” Muri said. “We actually have a little bit of a history. Students over the last several years have had opportunities to design patches for NASA and those patches have made their way to the International Space Station …”