ECISD to host eight graduation ceremonies

Ector County ISD has announced the Class of 2021 graduation dates, times and locations. These will follow the traditional pattern of graduation ceremonies.

Class of 2021:

Odessa Collegiate Academy , May 21, 6 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

, May 21, 6 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center. OCTECHS , May 21, 8 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

, May 21, 8 p.m. at Odessa College Sports Center. George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa , May 27, 7 p.m. at Wagner-Noël Performing Arts Center.

, May 27, 7 p.m. at Wagner-Noël Performing Arts Center. Odessa High School , May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

, May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Permian High School, May 29, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Additionally, ECISD announced plans for the Class of 2020 traditional graduation ceremonies.

Class of 2020:

OCA/OCTECHS/New Tech Odessa , May 21, 10 a.m. at Odessa College Sports Center.

, May 21, 10 a.m. at Odessa College Sports Center. Odessa High School , May 22, 9:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

, May 22, 9:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Permian High School, May 22, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

All graduation ceremonies for both classes will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place with limited capacity and a ticket process. All ceremonies will be streamed live in order to be available to wider audiences. Additional information and updates will be posted on the ECISD homepage as it becomes available. Each high school will also be contacting families from both the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020.

For more information about this release contact ECISD Communications at 432-456-9019.