  • November 6, 2020

ECISD to get rapid COVID tests - Odessa American: ECISD

ECISD to get rapid COVID tests

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 1:44 pm

ECISD to get rapid COVID tests

Ector County ISD next week will receive 10,000 self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests.

Superintendent Scott Muri made the announcement during Thursday night’s ECISD Live broadcast.

“The state of Texas last week announced an opportunity for school districts to incorporate testing and we volunteered for that opportunity. So next week, ECISD will receive 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests and these tests are pretty interesting. It’s a brand new test,” Muri said. “You actually administer the test yourself if you’re an adult or a high school student. … It is a nasal swab, but not quite like the PCR tests that are used in our hospitals, so (it’s) not as invasive as some of the other tests.”

Muri said the accuracy rate is 97 percent.

“We are very excited about this test. It is a quick test, which means you get your results in 3 to 15 minutes. Again, next week we will have those tests and we’re going to start phasing in our usage of those tests. The first group of people that we will start with will be our staff members, so any staff member during the day that demonstrates any symptoms, any COVID-19 symptoms, those staff members will have an opportunity to take that test, administer it themselves and then within just a few minutes we’ll have the results of those tests and we’ll follow up appropriately,” Muri said.

“If a staff member tests positive, they will be sent home to quarantine ..,” he said.

If they are negative, they may still be sent home if they aren’t feeling well, but “at least we’ll know that it’s not COVID-19.”

“Once we are comfortable with the process with staff members, we will begin to transition into students so during the school day any student that displays COVID-19 symptoms, we will have that testing opportunity available for kids. And we will need, of course, parent permission.”

Parents will be notified and if the child displays symptoms the parent will be asked if they would like their child to be tested at school. They will know in just a few minutes if the test is positive and they can respond immediately to that, Muri said.

“We are excited about this testing opportunity,” he added. “We know that it will help us become more focused in dealing with the outbreak that is occurring in our community. Then all of those results will be reported to our health department. We will report those results on the ECISD dashboard as well.”

