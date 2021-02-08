ECISD to discuss Ector College Prep

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees will hear several report items at their 6 p.m. workshop meeting Tuesday.

The gathering will be in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

All visitors are required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken and answer screening questions prior to accessing the building. All visitors are also required to wear a face mask.

A presentation and discussion of a middle school turnaround partner, strategic plan quarterly update, development office presentation and legislative update are among the items trustees will hear.

Although the middle school is not specified in the agenda, ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins and Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said in separate text messages that the board will be discussing Ector College Prep Success Academy.

During its Jan. 19 board meeting, trustees voted 6-1 to non-renew its contract with the Ector Success Academy Network. Board member Carol Gregg dissented.

Senate Bill 1882, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017, provides incentives for districts to contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school, institutions of higher education, nonprofits, or government entities, the Texas Education Agency website says.

Ector was in its fifth year of improvement required under state accountability standards. If it didn’t come off the list, it could have faced closure or the Texas Education Commissioner could appoint a board of managers over the whole district.

ECISD partnered with CEO/Superintendent Robert Bleisch’s Ector Success Academy Network as a way to stay sanctions from the Texas Education Agency for two years.

In accordance with law, the board “shall renew a charter performance contract only if the board finds that the campus charter has substantially fulfilled its obligations and met the performance standards in the contract and applicable law.”

“From Tuesday night’s (Jan. 19) board presentation: the campus met 6 of 24 academic goals set out in the Performance Agreement from 2018-2020; failed to meet generally accepted accounting standards for fiscal management; did not disclose a conflict of interest for services provided by the Charter Governing Board’s President in June 2020, until November 2020. Per the agreement, notice of non-renewal must be given by the ECISD Board of Trustees by the last Friday of January,” the recap said.