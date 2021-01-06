  • January 6, 2021

ECISD to celebrate trustees during School Board Recognition Month

ECISD to celebrate trustees during School Board Recognition Month

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:25 pm

Posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:25 pm

Ector County ISD joins 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a news release. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

The mission of public schools is to meet the diverse educational needs of all children and to empower them to become competent, productive contributors to a democratic society and an ever-changing world. Local school board members are committed to children and believe that all children can be successful learners and that the best education is tailored to the individual needs of the child. Trustees serve as a link between the community and classroom, and school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.

The ECISD board is responsible for an annual budget of $300 million; 32,000 students; 4,200 employees, and 43 campuses.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:25 pm.

