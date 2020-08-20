ECISD teachers in line for incentive pay

If all goes well, by 2021-2022, Ector County ISD teachers could be eligible for the Teacher Incentive Allotment Pay.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment was passed by the Texas Legislature during its last session as part of House Bill 3.

“Basically, it’s a pot of money that rewards the most effective teachers in the State of Texas. Effectiveness defined by the … growth of students in ECISD. We wanted to be a part of that program,” Superintendent Scott Muri said during a media call Wednesday. “It’s not a requirement in Texas.”

But ECISD wanted to offer it.

In each category, the district received the highest rating.

“I commend the team that put that plan together we were thrilled with the results,” Muri said.

This year, 2020-2021 will be a data collection year.

“That will be our process this year to collect lots of data from our teachers and students. At the end of the year, all that data will be sent to Texas Tech University. They will analyze the data to make sure that it is valid and reliable and they’ll notify us next fall (fall 2021). If indeed our data is valid and reliable, and then assuming it is, we will be approved and ultimately to begin to compensate our most effective teachers at a pretty significant rate,” Muri said. “We’re excited to be able to bring that to the City of Odessa and to Ector County and thrilled for our teachers to have this opportunity.”

This time last year, ECISD was talking about teacher shortages and openings. The district has hired 423 teachers this year so far. Last year, it started off with 350 vacancies.

“I feel good for the simple fact that we have most of our vacancies filled this year. But we still aren’t quite sure why that’s happening,” Muri said. “Certainly some of it is the pandemic and the fact that folks may not have left our community and maybe we’ve actually brought some new folks into our community. Some of those new hires come have not only from other parts of Texas, but other parts of the United States, and in fact, even one of our new principals came to us from South America. …”

“There are other factors. I think economically we've seen the downturn. Our community continues to have a pretty high unemployment rate, and we know that some individuals have left prior employment, perhaps in the oil and gas industry, and have either entered or reentered the education field, so we are benefiting in some regard from the current economic situation,” he added.

Muri said cases of COVID-19 have leveled off and are declining right now.

“… As long as we continue to wash our hands, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks and face shields whenever appropriate then we'll continue to be in good shape,” he said.

“… Three things that we're monitoring are the positivity rate in our community. We monitor the number of positive cases in our community and we monitor the hospitalization, the number of patients that our hospitals have, and each of those data clearly indicate that right now we are safe to continue the phase-in process as long as we are following our own safety protocols. Everybody wears a mask fourth grade through 12th grade,” Muri said. “Any staff member that is around children wears a face shield in addition to their mask. Our staff members, as well as our students, have been incredibly responsive to that scenario. … We’ll continue to keep an eye on the data.”

Information on the phase-in plan can be found on the ECISD website in the back to school section.