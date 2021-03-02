ECISD teacher aided by grant

Vanessa Brower wants her students to have as many supplies as possible to overcome the stress and trauma that has been brought on by the pandemic.

The GT program teacher at Johnson Elementary (LBJ) in Odessa is looking to accomplish that with a grant that was recently awarded to her.

In late January, Brower was awarded a $2,500 grant from State Farm that she plans on using to make special packs called Scholars in Progress bags for her students to help them out.

The project was supported by the State Farm Teacher Assist grant.

“I just hope that the kids understand that it’s for them and it’s because this is the least I can do as a person and support them and their educational needs,” Brower said. “I care about them and pray for them.”

Brower said she originally learned about the grant in the fall.

The State Farm Teacher Assist program allowed teachers across the state of Texas to submit their innovative ideas and needs in January for an opportunity to receive the grant.

Out of 200 submissions that were reviewed, only 40 were granted.

When it came time to write her application, Brower said she thought of the things that were needed the most in her classroom and for her students.

“With my classes being a special program, just getting kids to have materials ready to go no matter where they are, whether they’re at home learning or if they’re coming into my classroom, was a big hurdle because we had a lot of kids that would just forget everything and we can’t share materials in the classroom now,” Brower said.

Brower noted that her class would have to hand clean every single item every time and had to revamp the way they worked with materials.

She said some of her students have had to go through traumatic situations because of COVID-19.

“A lot of my kids have been so stressed with their family situations like losing jobs and not having school supplies or leave their homes because things are so limited for them,” Brower said. “It’s just so hard for some of them.”

The bags will be filled with essential supplies and materials for her virtual and in-school students to use.

Those include standard pencils, erasers, journals and other important items.

“For my kids, it’s a big help because they can have all the materials at their finger tips,” Brower said. “It’s been a great thing.”

Brower said she is also going to include a watercolor paint set.

“When we sit down to do any kind of art piece or creative work, they’re thrilled to have a watercolor set, even just to use in the classroom,” Brower said. “But I thought if they had it all the time, like if class got canceled or if they got sick and had to be quarantined or if we have to move to virtual learning, they would have their bags and have a watercolor set. That would make them happy.”

Another essential item that Brower said she will be including in the bags is journals. She talked about how crucial it is for her students to have something to write about during the pandemic.

“No matter what, that journal is vital to them,” Brower said. “They’re ability to share and record what they’re going through will become a vital part during the pandemic. It becomes important. I want them to have it for the rest of their lives. I want it to be something sturdy that will last. They put their heart and souls into writing.”

Pencil sharpeners and erasers will also be included.

“I love pencils and they’re so easy but you have to be able to sharpen it. Some of my kids don’t have pencil sharpeners at home, so I gave them several.”

Brower said she’ll also have extra items just in case any of her students lose their supplies.

“They’re kids,” Brower said. “That happens. If they lose their bags, I will hand them another one with a big smile on my face because I can because I have the extra materials. That means the world to me.”

Brower has been teaching at Johnson Elementary since 2009.

She received her college education at Sul Ross State University.

“We’re so excited,” Johnson Elementary School Principal Alisha Holguin said. “(Brower) always goes the extra mile to do the things for our kids and always looking out for our families, as well.

“With all the hardships that we’ve had this year and changes that we’ve had on campus, being able to provide those school supplies and different things that the kids need that are essential for their education and not having to stress our parents, it just really helps our kids and our families and our school. We’re so excited that she was able to do that for our gifted students.”

For Brower, being able to make sure her students have enough school supplies has almost been beyond words.

“My kids needed help,” Brower said. “I can’t go home with them and feed them and make sure they have food and clothes. But I can certainly make sure they have school supplies, if I have the funding to do it. This is a way for me to take care of them and make sure that they have what they need.”