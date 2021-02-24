ECISD taps Third Future for Ector partner

Ector County ISD trustees voted 7-0 to approve Third Future Schools as the new charter partner for Ector Middle School.

Third Future is a four-year old network and runs schools in Colorado and Midland.

The district currently has a contract with Ector Success Academy Network. The board voted at its Feb. 9 meeting to non-renew its contract with ESAN. The contract ends June 30.

In a recent board presentation, Third Future officials said they have a unique instructional model and a track record of success. The recap said with a focus on rigorous academics and extracurricular activities, all Third Future Schools are on track to attain approximately 1.5 times the growth the average student in the U.S. made prior to COVID.

They said some of the key features of the Third Future model are learning how to learn, developing personal habits of success, setting high expectations for all students and giving students valuable experiences (such as electives, labs and travel), the recap said .

The model focuses on differentiated, personalized learning for students; learning at or above grade level every day; and highly competitive educator salaries with embedded professional development, coaching and support, the recap said. Additionally, the doors of the school are open 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for families.

On a separate item, the board discussed the School Action Fund Restart plan for Burnet Elementary School and Bowie Middle School.

Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Burnet Elementary and Bowie Middle School will be transformed into RISE program schools, the recap said.

RISE stands for Rapidly Improving School Effectiveness. Burnet and Bowie were identified for immediate intervention due to multiple years of low ratings and declining academic performance, the recap said.

RISE is similar to a program called ACE that has been implemented with impressive success at high-needs campuses across Texas.

The model creates an environment for students that completely provides for their academic, social/emotional, nutritional and support needs. The school day will be modified to accommodate additional learning time for reading and math instruction, tutoring and personalized academic support, and meals including an end-of-day super snack, the recap said.

Staff members at the school will be able to reapply for positions for the two schools. The RISE model staffs strategically, focusing on high-achieving educators with a demonstrated track record of student success. RISE teachers will have unique scheduling and significant financial incentives.

Trustees also heard an update on Bonham Middle School turnaround efforts. In October, the district announced plans to seek a turnaround partner for Bonham because the school is currently in its fifth year with an “F” rating of state accountability ratings. However, because of COVID, the state has paused accountability ratings for the second year in a row. The pause gives Bonham an opportunity to turnaround its academic achievement without a charter partner, the recap said.

The school is going to take on a rigorous turnaround process that will include strategic staffing, expanded recruiting that targets experience educators with a track record of success, additional days of professional development, extended instructional days, high dosage tutoring for students and summer learning. Staff members selected to be part of the Bonham team will receive additional financial incentives, the recap said.

If Bonham maintains its F status for another year (when accountability ratings resume), ECISD faces state intervention in the form of school closure or a board of managers for the school district.

The board also voted 7-0 to approve a contract with the Ector County Elections Office to conduct the May 1 joint election. Four spots on the ECISD school board are on the ballot this spring. Those spots are Position 2, Delma Abalos; Position 4, Chris Stanley; Position 5, Steve Brown; and Position 7, Nelson Minyard. Jesse Christesson also has filed for Position 4.