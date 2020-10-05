ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching

Odessa Pathway to Teaching is ECISD’s alternative certification program and is designed for individuals who have a bachelor’s degree and want to pursue a teaching career.

It is a partnership between ECISD and TNTP, a national nonprofit organization working to end educational inequality by ensuring that all students get excellent teachers.

Founded by teachers and inspired by the power of great teaching to change lives, TNTP helps schools, districts and states develop great teachers, manage their teaching talent strategically, and build systems that prioritize effective teaching in every classroom.

Through this partnership, ECISD has designed a specialized training program that focuses on the most important skills effective educators bring to their classrooms, a news release said.

The district believes a great education can make a difference in the lives of students and the community. ECISD is committed to preparing great teachers to meet our community’s needs.

To benefit OPT candidates and, ultimately the students they serve, ECISD has made key improvements to strengthen the program by:

>> Expanding the timeline to give prospective teachers more time to prepare for, and ultimately pass, their certification exam.

>> Narrowing the certification areas available to address our areas of highest need. Teacher candidates can pursue certifications in core subjects early childhood (EC)-6; core subjects 4-8; English Language Arts/Reading (ELAR) 7-12; math 7-12, or science 7-12.

Adjusting the staff model to provide a dedicated team of experienced Talent Development coaches who can deliver the support essential to the success of a first-year teacher.