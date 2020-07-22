ECISD starting school Aug. 12, but phased in

Ector County ISD will go with a phased-in approach to opening school, although education will start Aug. 12.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district will spend four weeks phasing in school opening.

Not every child will be in a building Aug. 12. The only children in the building will be students with no internet access in grades prekindergarten through second.

Muri said data shows these are the students that have suffered the most. Thirty-nine percent of those students did not have a healthy remote learning experience.

Students receiving special services such has special education and English learners will be at school.

Three-year-olds will be at the early education centers.

Children of ECISD employees also will be in school.

Phase II will begin Aug. 18. Phase III starts Aug. 24 and Phase IV starts Aug. 28.

If health conditions deteriorate, Muri said district leaders may ask the board for a longer phase-in period.

Students’ movement will be limited on campus. There will be no lockers. Backpacks will be the critical tools for carrying materials between home and school.

Students will be reminded to avoid sharing. Teachers will have to be creative in teaching the concept of sharing.

Students will students will need to bring their device daily and take it home at the end of the day.

School lunches or lunches brought from home are allowed, but no lunches brought to school by parents. Students learning remotely will have a meal pick up time.

Scenarios were developed for the three scenarios of schools open for everybody, all schools closed and a mixture or hybrid.

Eighteen subcommittees worked on the scenarios.

Masks will be recommended for prek through third graders while in class and will be required for all transitions.

GermBlast sanitizer treatments will be conducted at all facilities and buses.

Masks will be required for grades four through 12 and for all employees. Students will not wear masks while eating or doing physical activity.

The mask requirements are aligned to governor’s order and allowable exemptions.

All staff members and families will self screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to work or school.

Positive cases may lead to the closure of classrooms, school wings, individual schools and/or the school district.

Bus drivers will wear masks and face shields.

Face shields are optional for all employees. Every staff member who wants to wear one can. Some will be required to wear one based on the job they have.

Students will have to take devices to and from school.

For athletics and fine arts there will be practice before and after school. Marching band starts Sept. 7 and competitions The first day of football practice will be Sept. 7, but the first game won’t happen until Sept. 24 and the championship will be in January.

For buses, only one student per bus seat will be allowed. Routes will run in segments. Passengers must use hand sanitizer upon boarding. Windows will be open when possible and buses throughly cleaned after each bus trip.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while riding on the bus.

July 29, any changes to the phase in schedule will be announced based on local context.

July 29-Aug. 2 parents must choose remote or in-person learning.

New teacher orientation will be virtual Aug. 3 and 4.

Teachers return to work Aug. 5.

Device distribution to students is set for Aug. 5-11.

Aug. 12 is the first day for 34,000 students, Muri said.