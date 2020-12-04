ECISD showcases Schools of Choice

Representatives from all of Ector County ISD’s Schools of Choice were showcased during an ECISD Live broadcast recently.

The deadline to apply to one of the Schools of Choice is Jan. 17.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School support Alicia Syverson oversees the district’s choice program. She said school choice allows students to look outside their boundary to focus on interests that their neighborhood school may not offer.

For elementary students, grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade options are: Austin Montessori, Blackshear Health & Wellness, Cameron Dual Language (prekindergarten-sixth grade), Gale Pond Alamo STEAM/ Extended Year Academy, Hays Academic STEAM Academy, Milam Visual & Performing Arts, Reagan Academic, Travis Career & Leadership Academy, and Zavala Career & Community.

Ector College Prep Success Academy is open to middle school students (sixth through eighth grades), while George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS (Odessa Career and Technical Early College High School) are options for high school students.

Parents can find additional information, the application and announcement timeline and links to the applications on the website.

At Cameron, Principal Jacob Bargas said the school has a 50-50 dual language, two-way model. Students receive 50 percent of their instruction in English and 50 percent in Spanish. All academic areas are taught in both languages.

Students may also learn French starting in first grade.

Milam emphasizes fine arts teaching everything from dance and theater to harp and violin.

Tanya Galindo, principal at Zavala Elementary School, said her campus focuses on community and career. The campus is prekindergarten through second grade.

Galindo said students learn what it’s like to have a job so they can get an idea of what college they might want to go to and what they want to study.

Amy Russell, principal at Travis, said her campus is for grades three through five and focuses on career and leadership.

Russell said Travis also encourages leadership and teaches skills needed for middle and high school.

Odessa College hosts two early college high schools, OCTECHS and Odessa Collegiate Academy.

OCTECHS Principal Karl Miller said they have 125 positions open for 2021-2022.

The application has moved 100 percent online. Areas applications are being taken for now are auto, diesel, business, energy technician, culinary arts, criminal justice, welding and occupational safety and environmental technology.

If you successfully complete the program, you get a high school diploma, technical certificate and two-year degree from OC, Miller said.

Miller said there is no cost to the parent or student and all supplies and equipment are covered. Students have to maintain a 70 percent GPA or above, he said.

At Odessa Collegiate Academy, Principal James Ramage said students attend high school and college at the same time for free.

Like OCTECHS, Ramage said they have 125 slots and the campus has about 400 students.

“As they progress each year, they take more college classes. We’re all tied together by AVID,” Ramage said.

AVID helps with organizational skills and offers tutorials. Students also get help applying for college and filling out financial aid forms.

He added that students get to experience a college atmosphere before they go to college.

Syverson said the application is available in English and Spanish.