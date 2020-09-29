ECISD sets up COVID-19 dashboard

Ector County ISD has set up a COVID-19 dashboard on its website so the community can find out how many cases have been reported daily and cumulatively.

Reporting goes back to Aug. 5 when teachers reported back to work. Communications Officer Mike Adkins said the information is located on the back to school page of the district’s website at https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Page/4426.

You click on the Back to School 2020 icon and the second item down on a list on the left side is the COVID-19 Dashboard.

Adkins said the dashboard was something ECISD wanted to do from the start. He had been sending out emails every evening saying how many cases there were, where they were and whether it was administration or students and whether those students were virtual.

The dashboard isn’t as specific.

“This was a little bit of an easier way. I think, for everybody to have access to the information and be transparent,” Adkins said.

The first questions came from reporters asking about the number of cases seen since teachers went back to work.

“So right off the bat we were trying to make sure we had that reliably done. It changed very much from the summer to when we came back to work, obviously, because there were a lot more people and more reports and we wanted to make sure we were doing it right and that we had accurate information. The simplest thing right from the start ... was a daily tally that I could email out to you in the media. ... But in the meantime, we wanted to develop a dashboard that the entire community could look at and we started from the idea that it would also automatically update at the end of the day.”

The dashboard gives the number of cases reported that day and lists the number of students and staff. Then it lists all the campuses with the positive student and staff cases since Aug. 5 listed. Adkins said the information listed is what’s required by the health department and the state. It should be updated every weekday by 5:30 p.m.

“We’ll keep it consistent with all the reporting we’ve done since the beginning of the school year,” Adkins said.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said the dashboard was created in collaboration with the local health department. Syverson said ECISD is required to report all positive cases to it daily.

“So we work with the health department to figure out exactly what information they needed for their reporting, then we build our reporting tool to align with their needs. It really has come in handy because as COVID has evolved not only are we reporting to the health department as positive cases come in, but TEA (the Texas Education Agency) has started requiring us to report weekly those positive reports ... We’ve been able to use that upfront planning just to allow us to be able to respond quickly and not have to build the airplane while we’re flying it. We really were able to get a jump start on it, so it’s worked well.”

Syverson said the district is required to notify families and staff members at a school with positive cases, whether it’s students or staff.

She added that she thinks by and large families who have been notified of positive cases in their school are appreciative.

“... We make sure the information gets to families in a timely manner just in case that family might have plans to visit someone who may have compromised health,” Syverson said. “We want them to get the information quickly so they don’t take unnecessary chances on travel.”

“Our nurses are the point of contact on every campus, so as students begin to show symptoms, or are exposed, or test positive our nurses are actually the ones entering that student information into our shared form. Then, of course, we have our employee self-reporting form, so all of our staff members report themselves. But all of our campus nurses are actually the ones keying in that information and ... also assisting with some contact tracing ...”

Adkins said he wished to express thanks to Amy Miller in Syverson’s office and Steven Larizza from the IT department for the many hours they put in on the dashboard.