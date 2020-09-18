ECISD set to expand Opportunity Culture

Ector County ISD announced Friday the eight schools that will be joining Opportunity Culture for the 2021-2022 school year.

These campuses will collaborate with Public Impact and ECISD Talent Development this spring to undergo the school design process.

The 2021-2022 Opportunity Culture campuses are Bowie Middle School, Dowling, Fly, Goliad, LBJ, Noel and Pease elementary schools and Permian High School.

Through the collaboration of ECISD, Public Impact, and the University of Texas Permian Basin, Opportunity Culture campuses restructure to extend the reach of excellent teachers to more students. Through the employment of teacher residents, who are UTPB education students, the highly effective teacher, known as the Multi-Classroom Leader, is provided release time to provide on-the-job learning for other team members.

This year began with eight ECISD schools implementing Opportunity Culture: Blackshear Elementary, E.K. Downing Elementary, Ross Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Crockett Middle School, Nimitz Middle School, Wilson & Young Middle School and Odessa High School.

To be selected for this second round of Opportunity Culture implementation, campuses had to meet the following criteria, a news release said:

>> Leader readiness: Principals that lead this work on campus must have the ability to think innovatively about staffing and classroom composition. Opportunity Culture campuses afford schools to reach more students with effective teachers but often times must strategically schedule classes to accomplish this.

>> School need: Schools that have traditionally struggled with staffing are considered prime candidates for the innovative staffing models Opportunity Culture employs.

>> Student performance: Areas of the district that would receive the biggest impact by increasing the time students learn from effective teachers are priority.

Opportunity Culture is a self-funded initiative and uses innovative staffing models that are budget neutral, the release said.

Each role within Opportunity Culture undergoes a rigorous selection process in which they must apply and provide evidence of effective teaching ability as well as positive historical data.

In return, those who are hired to fulfill an Opportunity Culture role receive additional compensation for extra responsibilities and added accountability.