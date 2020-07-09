ECISD seeks parent input to finalize plans

Ector County ISD leaders are asking parents for input as the district finalizes plans for the start of the new school year.

The first day of school for all ECISD students is Aug. 12, and parents have the choice of sending their students to school for class or to keep their children at home with the school providing instruction online. ECISD is developing plans to do both, every day.

Last month, a series of 18 committees began working on plans for the new school year. Each committee is creating a plan for a different aspect of the day. Building a daily schedule of transportation, instruction, lunch, and other activities — a daily schedule that will include all safety guidelines including social distancing requirements — is challenging without knowing how many families may keep their students at home, a news release said.

Tuesday evening, ECISD launched a survey to find out what parents are thinking at this time. The survey is short and takes only a few minutes to complete. The links to the English and Spanish versions of the survey are included in this press release.

https://bit.ly/ECISD2020survey https://bit.ly/ECISD2020surveySpanish

By filling out this survey, parents are not making a firm commitment to either form of learning but they are providing district officials with important information that will help schools design a day that is safe and effective for all children and staff.

The survey is available on the ECISD website, www.ectorcountyisd.org, under the Back to School 2020 icon. It is also available through the District’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.