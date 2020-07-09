  • July 9, 2020

ECISD seeks parent input to finalize plans - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD seeks parent input to finalize plans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Thursday, July 9, 2020 10:56 am

ECISD seeks parent input to finalize plans oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD leaders are asking parents for input as the district finalizes plans for the start of the new school year. 

The first day of school for all ECISD students is Aug. 12, and parents have the choice of sending their students to school for class or to keep their children at home with the school providing instruction online. ECISD is developing plans to do both, every day.

Last month, a series of 18 committees began working on plans for the new school year. Each committee is creating a plan for a different aspect of the day. Building a daily schedule of transportation, instruction, lunch, and other activities — a daily schedule that will include all safety guidelines including social distancing requirements — is challenging without knowing how many families may keep their students at home, a news release said.

Tuesday evening, ECISD launched a survey to find out what parents are thinking at this time. The survey is short and takes only a few minutes to complete. The links to the English and Spanish versions of the survey are included in this press release.

https://bit.ly/ECISD2020survey https://bit.ly/ECISD2020surveySpanish

By filling out this survey, parents are not making a firm commitment to either form of learning but they are providing district officials with important information that will help schools design a day that is safe and effective for all children and staff.

The survey is available on the ECISD website, www.ectorcountyisd.org, under the Back to School 2020 icon. It is also available through the District’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Posted in on Thursday, July 9, 2020 10:56 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 106°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the upper 70s.

friday

weather
High 105°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]