ECISD rolling out rapid tests

Armed with more than 11,000 rapid tests, Ector County ISD is rolling out its BinaxNOW testing project to help diagnose staff and students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said Phase I started Dec. 8 and runs through Dec. 18. It will only include staff who are showing symptoms while at school.

“… Part of the reason this is so important is when someone becomes symptomatic, we have to assume they have COVID. We send them to see their primary health physician. They have to follow the return to school, or return to work protocol, which includes the quarantine so this gives us the ability to identify and isolate people who are testing positive when they begin to show symptoms at school,” Syverson said.

“… We can actually identify a positive quickly before they ever leave our campus. We can quickly act on contact tracing because we still have that person in our building, so we can ask the questions to identify and quarantine possible exposures. Because of PCR, it takes a while to get the results back. This actually reduces the days absent for a staff member because they’re not sitting waiting for a PCR test to come back to return. Of course, the tests are free so that helps with that financial burden,” she added.

Starting Jan. 4, when the district returns from Christmas break Phase 2 will start.

“Phase 2 is going to include all of the staff that were included in Phase 1, but then we’ll be providing the option to high school and middle school students who begin exhibiting symptoms while at school. That’s going to run Jan 4 through the 15th. Phase 3 is going to start Jan 18 and then we’ll just continue as long as needed. That’s where we’ll bring in our elementary students and offer this testing … for elementary students who begin to exhibit symptoms while they’re at school,” Syverson said.

She added that parental permission is required for any child under 18 so it is optional.

The district received 11,160 rapid test kits and they’re about the size of a credit card, she said.

As soon as 50 percent of the tests are used, they will receive enough for the next month.

“It’s a monthly shipment, assuming you use 50 percent of your tests that month. Thinking of peak times, like two weeks after Christmas we know what happens on the 14th day after any opportunity to get together with people, so we may not use a whole lot of our tests right now but we may have a surge after Christmas break. If we’re not down to half of our test kits used, we won’t receive that next shipment but the next shipment is set to come when we get to 50 percent. That will happen, I’m assuming, until tests aren’t available,” Syverson said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has coordinated with the Texas Education Agency to provide the tests.

To get the tests, you can preregister and that sends you a QR code.

“When you’re tested, you scan the QR code that is on your actual test. There’s a tracking system built into the preregistration and the data entry that our nurses do,” Syverson said.

All ECISD nurses have undergone required online training to administer the test. They create a login so they are registered as a trained test administrator.

Becky Rhodes, ECISD director of nursing and health services, said the tests are very easy to use and even non-medical people who have completed the training can become test administrators.

“Having testing available in our schools is part of a national testing strategy to identify positive cases quickly. Early identification of those who are positive and having them isolate can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help identify those who might need medical care sooner. The tests are free, so this will help save our families money. Being able to test in our schools is good for both our community and our schools,” Rhodes said in an email.

Syverson added that the other benefit was that they’re not the “brain tickler” type.

“The Q-tip, or the swab, it’s actually just placed in the front, shallow part of your nostril. It’s such an easy test to administer that actually you can self-administer it with the supervision of a trained test administrator. Adults and high school students will have the opportunity to self- administer,” she said.

The nurses will ask if they would like to test themselves or have it conducted by a nurse.

A practice day was held Dec. 4. Syverson said some staff members said they would let someone else do the test, but others did their own, including Superintendent Scott Muri.

“It’s really simple,” Syverson said. “It’s non-invasive and it can be self-administered with the supervision of one of our test administrators.”

It takes up to 15 minutes to get the results back and it has a high accuracy rate.

“Another reason this is helpful is if you come to the nurse’s office and you’re symptomatic, you’re not feeling well we can test you, wait 15 minutes and you’ll know if you’re positive or negative. If you’re positive, you’re still with me so now I can start asking those contact tracing questions about exposure. That’s going to be a huge time saver …,” Syverson said.

With all the precautions the district has taken, Syverson said they aren’t seeing positive cases arise from the schools. Most of the cases come from going to family gatherings, funerals, weddings or birthday parties.

When the practice test was conducted Dec. 4, they had 25 people volunteer to be tested and none of them were positive.

“… When we have a student who is symptomatic, we send them home out of an abundance of caution. We assume they have COVID unless they go to the doctor and get an alternative diagnosis like strep throat or flu or something. But we have to assume they have COVID because they’re exhibiting the symptoms of COVID, so the important thing to note about this test is this is not a test to be used as a return to school protocol, or a return to work protocol …,” Syverson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days if you’ve been exposed.

If you want to return prior to that 10-day period, you can get a PCR on or after day 5. If it’s negative, you can come back to work or school, Syverson said.

If a student or staff member gets sick at home, at night or on the weekend, they need to see a physician or go to a facility that will provide testing, she said.

There is return to work and school criteria on the district website.