  • September 2, 2020

ECISD reports one new COVID case

ECISD reports one new COVID case

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:00 pm

ECISD reports one new COVID case oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD on Wednesday reported one new positive COVID-19 case, a student at Permian High School.

The total number of cases since Aug. 5 is 48.

