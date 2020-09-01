ECISD reports one new COVID case

Ector County ISD on Tuesday reported one new positive COVID-19 case, a student at Cameron Elementary.
The total number of cases since Aug. 5 is 47.
Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 7:00 pm
Ector County ISD on Tuesday reported one new positive COVID-19 case, a student at Cameron Elementary.
The total number of cases since Aug. 5 is 47.
Posted in ECISD on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 7:00 pm. | Tags:
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]