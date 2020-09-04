ECISD reports four new COVID cases

Ector County ISD reported four new positive COVID-19 cases Friday.
They are: An Odessa High School student; a West Elementary student; a Noel Elementary employee and a Permian High School employee.
That makes a total of 56 cases since Aug. 5.
Posted: Friday, September 4, 2020 7:00 pm
