  • September 4, 2020

ECISD reports four new COVID cases - Odessa American: ECISD

ECISD reports four new COVID cases

Posted: Friday, September 4, 2020 7:00 pm

ECISD reports four new COVID cases oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD reported four new positive COVID-19 cases Friday.

They are: An Odessa High School student; a West Elementary student; a Noel Elementary employee and a Permian High School employee.

That makes a total of 56 cases since Aug. 5.

Posted in on Friday, September 4, 2020 7:00 pm.

