  • August 27, 2020

ECISD reaching out for old friends and new

ECISD reaching out for old friends and new

>> On the net: ectorcountyisd.org

Posted: Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:47 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

On Saturday, Ector County ISD team members will set out across Odessa to locate students who have not yet returned to school and recruit some who have yet to start.

Carver Early Education Center is taking its pre-kindergarten registration to the Pleasant Farms Community Center, 4455 W. Apple St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This outreach will give families that are considering pre-k a chance to talk with Carver EEC leaders and register in person, a news release said. All children who are 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 may register for pre-kindergarten.

Families will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, child’s social security card, proof of income (last paycheck stub or other documentation), proof of residence (utility bill or lease/mortgage), and parent’s driver’s license or other government issued ID.

ECISD expanded pre-k this year.

Also, on Saturday, the ECISD Community Outreach Center will host a new event, a Welcome Walk through neighborhoods to reach out to those students who have not yet registered for the new year.

Volunteers will arrive at the Community Outreach Center, 301 E. Clements St., by 8 a.m. and will be traveling out in pairs.

Posted in on Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

