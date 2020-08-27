ECISD phase-in plan on schedule

With its second first day of school under its belt, Ector County ISD is on track for Phase 3 and 4 of its reopening plans.

“We started school for everybody on Aug. 12. Our phase 1 kids joined us that day. About 4,200 kids arrived face to face that first day. The rest of our students experienced school in a virtual format,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a media call Wednesday.

“Today (Aug. 26), we welcomed our Phase 2 students and then next week we’ll welcome Phase 3, and then the following week, Phase 4,” Muri added.

Phase 1 was all students without internet access at home, children of ECISD staff members and 3 year olds. About 4,200 students came to school the first day which rose to almost 5,000 students as of Aug. 25.

Phase 2, which started Aug. 26, included the return of prekindergarten through second grade students at elementary school and sixth grade at middle school on an A day/B day schedule and added about 3,000 students. Others are learning remotely home, the district website said. Travis and Noel Elementary brought back third grade during this phase. Pease and Zavala Elementary are phasing in prekindergarten through first grade, the site said.

“Our elementary schools really saw a significant influx of students,” Muri said. “Next week (Sept. 1), we are on schedule to welcome our Phase 3 students.”

Phase 3 will consist of bringing third and seventh graders back on an A day/B day schedule. Noel and Travis elementary schools will bring back fourth grade and Pease and Zavala will bring back second grade during this phase, the site said.

Muri said Phase 4 can begin Sept. 8 due to improved health conditions in the community.

The phase-in schedule is only for students who chose to return to school in person or chose the hybrid model of one day at school and one day at home.

“… Phase 4 really welcomes in the rest of our students and so every student that has selected either hybrid or face to face, you are welcome to join us on Tuesday, Sept. 8. That’s all of our eighth graders, all of our 11th and 12th graders — juniors and seniors. We are anxious to welcome you and let our seniors begin their senior year, finally, in a face-to-face environment,” Muri said.

Muri said at the elementary and middle school level, parents can choose face to face, hybrid or virtual education for their children.

“At the high school level, all families have two choices: hybrid, which is that alternating A day/B day so one day of face to face one day of virtual; or the second choice at the high school level is a completely virtual environment,” Muri said. “Parents, you have an opportunity to change your mind, and so in engaging in conversation with your children, starting this Friday for a one-week period of time, each of the ECISD school websites will contain a form …”

Parents can visit the website of their child’s school if they wish to change their mind about their child’s learning environment. If they don’t wish to change it, they don’t have to do anything. Muri said the change will be made in December.

“The form is only for those families that wish to change their mind if you want to make a different decision for your child,” Muri said. “Those forms will be live Friday (Aug. 28).”

Asked if sexual harassment training would be made more frequent in the wake of the arrest of an Odessa Collegiate Academy teacher, William Boone, Muri said the training is offered more often.

“This particular school year, every single staff member — so the 4,200 staff members in ECISD — had that training in a virtual environment. In addition to that, at the school level those people that are in contact with students receive that training through our leadership. Assistant principals and head principals provided that training for each of our staff members this year and we continue to do that,” Muri said.

“These are conversations that we have on a regular basis. Regardless of training, our leaders provide the regular reminders to staff members to ensure that the relationship that any employee in ECISD has with a student is a healthy relationship,” he added. “It is critical that our kids today — pre-k through 12th grade — maintain positive, healthy relationships with teachers, administrators and with others on their campuses. That’s critical to the academic pursuits of our kids, but the example that we’ve seen in the last two days that is a horrific example of the type of relationship that should never exist between any staff member and any student. We condemn that as a school district and will certainly pursue this situation to the fullest extent that we can …”