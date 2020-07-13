ECISD Live to host national research leader, focus on students’ needs

Since March, when the novel coronavirus forced the shutdown of schools, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri has hosted ECISD Live events on Facebook, and recently YouTube, to share information and take questions from the community.

These events have included guests such as ECISD teachers, principals, students and others. At 7 p.m. July 16 on the ECISD Facebook page and YouTube channel, Muri will welcome a national guest with Christopher Minnich, chief executive officer of Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA).

Before joining NWEA in January 2018, Minnich held several leadership roles in the education industry. Most recently, he served as the executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Their conversation will be about teaching, learning, children, and why the coming school year is critical for students to overcome the closures in the spring. It is an important discussion for our community to join. NWEA research shows some students may end up as much as a year behind in school because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.