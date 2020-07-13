  • July 13, 2020

ECISD Live to host national research leader, focus on students’ needs - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD Live to host national research leader, focus on students’ needs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 4:00 am

ECISD Live to host national research leader, focus on students’ needs Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Since March, when the novel coronavirus forced the shutdown of schools, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri has hosted ECISD Live events on Facebook, and recently YouTube, to share information and take questions from the community.

These events have included guests such as ECISD teachers, principals, students and others. At 7 p.m. July 16 on the ECISD Facebook page and YouTube channel, Muri will welcome a national guest with Christopher Minnich, chief executive officer of Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA).

Before joining NWEA in January 2018, Minnich held several leadership roles in the education industry. Most recently, he served as the executive director of the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Their conversation will be about teaching, learning, children, and why the coming school year is critical for students to overcome the closures in the spring. It is an important discussion for our community to join. NWEA research shows some students may end up as much as a year behind in school because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Monday, July 13, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 108°/Low 80°
Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the low 80s.

tuesday

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
A few clouds. Highs 108 to 112F and lows in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 106°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]