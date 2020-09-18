ECISD Live centers on supporting virtual learning

Creating a schedule and a routine and communicating with the schools your children go to if your child is having academic or social-emotional difficulties are some keys to learning in the virtual world.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri hosted an ECISD Live event Thursday night featuring Downing Elementary Principal Marcos Lopez, Lornalyn DeLeon, science teacher at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Angela Hodge, AVID teacher at Nimitz Middle School and Kriston DeShazo, a second grade teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School.

The discussion focused on supporting students learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the secondary school grading period just ended, Muri said some students may have struggled to turn in assignments at the middle and high school level. Parents will see how their students have done as of Sept. 18.

Elementary students still have another couple of weeks until their grading period ends.

Printed versions of report cards will be sent home for secondary students next Friday, Muri said.

He added that if parents see something of concern, he encourages them to have a “good and healthy” conversation with their child to better understand what their problems might be.

Lopez said virtual learning has been challenging for those at home and those at school.

“... We’ve had to work through communication and technology. For the most part, parents are willing to work with us and always giving us that grace. We want to thank you for doing that because it’s very important. We appreciate the partnership we have with them (parents),” Lopez said.

DeShazo said one of the most important things parents can do to support their students learning virtually is creating a space for learning and a schedule.

“We have provided schedules for what we think online learning can look like at home,” DeShazo said.

As teachers giving live lessons, DeShazo added that it’s important that students log in so they can communicate with their teachers.

Hodge said she would add organization as an ingredient to online learning success. That includes schedule, routines and organizing time, materials and learning.

Organizing materials enables students to know when class starts and the materials needed for each class, Hodge said.

It was noted that sometimes middle school students say they don’t need help, but Hodge said parents should set up expectations for what their child should accomplish such as being out of bed, getting dressed and being appropriate at all times.

Parents can monitor their child’s work on ECISD’s parent portal.

DeLeon said having a designated place in the home for a high school student to work is important because the higher they go the more specific the lessons become.

NTO also uses Echo as a platform to post class schedules, calendars and assignments, for example so parents and students can see what’s coming up.

Lopez said he hears from parents frustrated with the platforms they use, connecting with teachers, or internet connections.

Lopez said he encourages parents to communicate with their student’s teacher.

“Every campus has some level of texting,” he said.

For Downing, Class Dojo is used; every teacher has an email; and Google Meet has a chat box feature. Teachers also don’t have a problem providing their classroom phone number, he said.

Lopez also suggested that a space be carved out for learning for students learning at home because there may be distractions.

Teacher emails are the teacher’s first and last name with a period in between and ectorcountyisd.org after that, so for DeShazo it would be kriston.deshazo@ectorcountyisd.org.

DeShazo said parents should reach out to teachers if their student is having a hard time completing their work, for instance.

“... We’re here to offer support,” she said. “We’re ready and willing to help parents ... It’s very important that that communication is occurring, especially because we’re communicating through a computer screen. ...”

Sometimes a younger child can’t communicate over a computer screen. DeShazo said she has time set aside in her schedule that she calls Response to Intervention where she sets up small groups so students can catch up.

She added that there may be other students that need more work.

Muri said more work doesn’t necessarily mean more math problems, but it likely means more rigor.

“We always have something up our sleeve to extend their minds ...,” DeShazo said.

Lopez said for students having academic or social-emotional issues, parents should contact the school.

Teachers have emails, can be reached by calling the school, and apps such as Seesaw and Remind that some teachers use.

Parents can also come to their student’s campus, Lopez said.

He added that are there counselors on campus, even at the elementary level.

When students are learning at home, Lopez said it’s important that they be told they’re doing a good job.

“... This is new to everybody. ECISD is kind of leading the way right now on what it could look like ...,” Lopez said.

He added that he wants to tell parents they are doing a good job too.

DeLeon said NTO is encouraging celebration of small victories as they go.

Hodge expressed thanks to all the parents who have supported her personally.

“I love you and I just want to let all the parents know we’re here for your students and we’re here for you. We can’t do this without you. We are a family OK? We are a family ... but we can’t do this alone,” Hodge said.