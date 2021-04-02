ECISD lays out ‘summer camp’ plans

As “unfinished learning” looms large and summer approaches, Ector County ISD recently laid out its plans for summer school in an ECISD Live broadcast.

Aired on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, the broadcast featured what will be termed “summer camp” for all students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lisa Wills said it will include technology, enrichment acceleration and mastery emphasizing reading and math.

Wills said students can apply the skills they learn to coding and robotics. Youngsters will learn how to program a robot to do what they want it to do.

Math programs and reading kits, both aimed at students and families, will be used.

“Summer camp” registration is open now. People can find information on the ECISD website, or by calling the campus their child attends.

Wills said family coding nights, where families will get together and learn how to code with their children, will be held in late April-early May.

For elementary students, summer camp is June 7-July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Secondary students will attend from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through July 1, also Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and lunch served and there is no cost to parents and students.

Twelve elementary campuses, four middle schools and the two comprehensive high schools, Permian and Odessa, will be the sites.

Wills noted that there is learning loss, but youngsters also get bored in the summer.

“This keeps them engaged,” she said. “It helps promote them to the next grade level, so they’ll be ahead.”

Superintendent Scott Muri, who moderated Thursday evening’s broadcast, said students who are not engaged in the summer lose learning.

“… In education, we spend the first three months of school catching kids up from what they lost over the summer months, so summer learning is just critical for our kids,” Muri said.

Samantha Santana has two children who attend ECISD schools. Her son attends Carver Early Education Center and her daughter, who is in second grade, goes to Reagan Elementary.

Both of her children have struggled this year, so she was thrilled to find out that ECISD offered summer school.

“I just really think my kids will benefit greatly because they had a lot of issues with development this year just because of the little things that everybody had to go through that were kind of unfamiliar,” Santana said.

Science Coordinator Caitlin Couch said the computer science and robotics initiative will enable the district to provide a solid line of computer science and robotics from pre-k all the way through 12th grade.

All students will have a chance to enhance their creativity and hone in on their critical thinking skills.

“Kids are going to learn a tremendous amount of skills that they don’t even know that they’re learning because they feel like they’re having a blast at school,” Couch said.

Muri said students will grow in math, science, social studies, English, reading and communications.

Couch said $250,000 was spent on robots.

“It really creates those problem-solving skills, those planning skills, the reading comprehension and really helps them understand the technological world that they’re growing up in so that way they can build upon that constantly throughout their educational career and then really be equipped to be successful after they leave ECISD,” Couch said.

Welton Blaylock, an assistant principal at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, said this will let students use the electronic tools they use every day to make learning fun again.

Blaylock added that summer school is not a punishment but a learning experience.

OHS counselor Tim Brower said students will be able to get end-of-course test review, recover credits or accelerate, which can free up schedule room to take a career and technical class, for example. There also is an opportunity for dual credit.