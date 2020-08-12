ECISD kicks off with emptier buildings, virtual classes

Ector County ISD students headed back to class today, but most of them did it virtually. The number of students on campuses was much lower than normal for the inaugural day of the year.

Superintendent Scott Muri and other district leaders visited various schools and found those on campus were excited to be there and glad to be back at work. Media went along to Downing Elementary and Permian High School. Access was limited due to the pandemic.

School buildings had been closed since the beginning of March.

Stacy Johnson, an executive director for leadership, said Wednesday morning that things had gone smoothly so far.

She had started her day at several elementary schools — Milam, Travis, Zavala and then to Downing. She had four or five more elementary campuses to get to and a middle school.

Downing Principal Marcos Lopez said in a text message that his campus had 776 students last year; Wednesday they had 177 participate face to face and 312 virtually.

“I’m very impressed with all the campuses that I visited. The families, the students, the teachers, all the staff are just doing marvelous. They’re working well together. It’s just going to make for an even better experience for the students,” Johnson said.

“Nobody’s been calling saying there’s a problem, so that’s always a good sign,” Johnson said.

She added that there were some nerves Wednesday. Johnson said this is a new, unknown experience.

“… You don’t know what to expect. You don’t know exactly how many kids are coming because some of the parents were confused about their registration, so we planned for lots. We had some great systems in place for the amount that we had (coming in today),” Johnson said.

Christy Kennedy, a special education, inclusion and resource teacher, said she is currently a jack of all trades. This is her 19th year with ECISD.

Kennedy said the teachers were happy to see their students, whether it was online or in person.

“It was so wonderful to see those kids come in. As a teacher, we’re here for the kids and we love the kids. To see these kids come in brought so much joy ...,” Kennedy said.

“... The kids seem eager to be in the room. They’re eager to listen to their teacher; they’re attentive. I see smiles on their faces, so it’s just wonderful. It’s heartwarming,” she added.

Muri said the first day was great and he was glad to see the plans the district put in place were working.

“We had a team of many folks that that have spent hundreds, if not thousands, of hours designing the opening of school and today is the execution of all the planning that has gone on ...,” Muri said.

He added that they didn’t know what would happen until the actual first day, though.

“I would say that my expectations were surpassed today,” Muri said.

He visited one elementary school where a teacher had five kids live and was teaching online and that was in the first hour.

“... I didn’t expect to see that level of learning happening within the first hour at an elementary school, but that is great planning on the part of our teachers to make sure things are happening,” Muri said.

As for transportation, he said there weren’t a lot of students riding the buses. “... In fact, we had several buses that ran their route and didn’t pick up any children. Other buses that were full — it’s the new definition of full — one kid in a seat. That went well.”

Breakfast and lunch were delivered to the classrooms.

Muri said it was important to him to see the first day because students are the core business of the district.

“We’ve spent, in this case, all summer, really all spring, getting ready for opening day. Even without a pandemic situation, the summer is spent making tweaks and adjustments to our plans. But this year, we’ve had to really scrap the way we’ve done school in the past and create a whole new way. Normally on the first day of school for me as a superintendent, it’s exciting to ride a bus with kids, but I see very similar things — excited kids, excited teachers. Last night (Aug. 11) for me it was like a kid the day before your birthday — anticipation and excitement and a sleepless night. So today, I got to see the reality of all this work. It was exciting. I wanted to be a part of the excitement and then provide support to teachers and principals and anybody that needed that.”

Asked whether the district would provide COVID-19 testing, Muri said ECISD has talked to the medical community and the guidance they are getting now is that the type of equipment they would have access to is not necessarily reliable.

“The last thing we would want to do would be to test a student or a staff member and then give them bad information. We are relying on the City of Odessa, the health department and other medical communities to provide those testing experiences for our kids. That’s where we are today. That could change in the coming weeks and months,” Muri said.

If any staff member is concerned about their own personal safety or has a question, they should talk to their supervisor. Top ECISD officials will have meeting at 4 p.m. for the first 10 days of school to gather information and feedback to see what needs to be changed, what’s working and what’s not.

Muri acknowledged that some educators have tested positive for COVID-19 since they returned to work last week.

“We’re not really worried, but we’re aware,” he said. “We have really good plans in place. COVID certainly exists at a level in our community that we do not want. However, the good news ... is that all three metrics that we monitor are on the decline, so that’s very positive for us but we have good preventative measures in place.”

Muri said the district is being as proactive as it can to keep COVID out of the schools.

“... We’ve developed protocols if anyone tests positive. We looked at a variety of metrics. First and foremost, safety and health; understanding the positivity rate in our community and what’s happening — is it trending up? Is it trending down? Looking at the hospitalization — how many patients are currently in our hospitals? What is their capacity? We’ve seen that steadily decline over the last several weeks and then we look at the actual number of positive cases — how many individuals are testing positive in our community. All three of those data elements are trending in the right direction. None of them are where we would like them to be ultimately, but we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

“That gave us the green light to go, but slowly. Today is Phase I. As you know, we’ve extended Phase I for a two-week period of time. We have small numbers of students in our building today,” Muri said.

He added that this is gives the district a chance to slowly step its way into the year.

Muri said the district is prepared to step back if it needs to. There are four phases to the opening of school, but if necessary they can roll those back as appropriate. About 50 percent of families opted for virtual instruction and 50 percent face to face.

“Phase I is the smallest number of students that we serve. October, November, December, if the health in our community requires that we back away, then we have the ability to do that. We could be in Phase 4, but we may have to go back to 3, or Phase 2, or even Phase I if health conditions warrant that. So we’re ready to make those adjustments if necessary,” Muri said.

“That’s in conjunction with our health department, listening to their guidance and understanding what’s happening; talking to the hospitals; understanding what’s happening there.”

He said they haven’t received guidance yet on the flu.

“We’re aware that the new flu test is going to include a test for COVID-19, as well as the flu. We have been alerted to that. Typically, those are adults in our community that have that kind of test, but we are aware that will be available during the flu season. The doctor will know the type of flu and/or if it’s COVID ...,” Muri said.

Asked about complaints on social media from teachers about going back to work Wednesday, Muri said he hadn’t personally heard any complaints from teachers.

“... We have 4,200 employees and I know that today is a challenging day for all of us; just the fact that we’re wearing these tools (masks and face shields) in the learning environment and I’ve seen some uncomfortable teachers and we’ve already been thinking how we can make these scenarios more effective are there other options for our employees,” Muri said.

“We know that some employees have preexisting conditions and school may be a scary place for them. Our human resources department has worked with quite a few individual employees. We made allowances for folks that have preexisting conditions that may be nervous or afraid because of their own health situation, but again, what I’m hearing today is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm,” he added.