ECISD hosts first Registration Roadshow

Ector County ISD held the first day of its Registration Roadshow Monday to help parents get their students signed up for classes.

School starts for all ECISD students Aug. 12. A news release said registering for school is required whether a family is considering sending kids to school on campus or staying at home for remote learning.

A colorful ECISD bus was set up in the parking lot at Music City Mall between Rosa’s and Fazoli’s restaurants.

Online registration portal has been open since May, but many families do not have reliable internet to complete the forms that way. The roadshow lasts through July 31.

Today (July 28), buses will be in the Music City Mall parking lot behind Rosa’s and Fazoli’s and Medical Center Hospital (Pro-Care Clinic), 6030 W. University Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, buses will be at 1220 Adams Ave. (Village Place Apartments in the middle of the property near the alley), and Horse Center, 2400 S. Moss Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 30, buses will be the same locations, 1220 Adams Ave., and 2400 S. Moss Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On July 31, buses will be at Wilson’s Corner, 16514 U.S. 385 and Tall City Well Service, 6001 U.S. 385 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hours are the same for both locations.

Robin Garcia, newly minted executive director for student and school support, said they are working with the transfer office and the School Nutrition staff is on hand to help parents fill out the free-and-reduced lunch applications and there is help available for parents to register their students on the district’s parent portal.

The roadshow is aimed at people who may not have computers at home or their internet isn’t the best.

“If they have questions or concerns we can help them that way,” Garcia said.

When parents come to the roadshow sites, they pick up a number and wait until it is called.

“We are a little slow today. This is our first day, so hopefully by Friday we’ll have everything down but we’re also having parents fill out a survey as well and the survey’s just giving us more information about” whether parents want to have their children do remote learning, come to school for face-to-face learning or participate in hybrid learning where some learning is at school and some at home over the computer.

“We have had a really good turnout early this morning so we’re happy about that. We just need to get our computers up and going and then we’ll be able to help our parents more effectively,” Garcia said.

Keeping socially distanced and wearing masks, or waiting in their cars, parents and students waited patiently for their turn.

Ashley and Blake Sikora were registering their kindergarten student. Ashley is an ECISD employee, but lives in Midland so the system automatically generates an address for ECISD when she registers. She couldn’t put in her Midland address so she went to the registration event.

“It’s been a rocky start, but hopefully it gets a little faster. We expect hiccups, but hopefully it starts to pick up,” Ashley Sikora said.

Judy Armendariz said she could register online, but she doesn’t have a printer and didn’t know if those copies would be needed. She thought having the roadshow was beneficial because not everyone has internet access.

Diego Ramirez is going to be a senior at Permian High School this year so he was at the site to register for his senior classes.

“The parent portal wasn’t working … so I just had to come over here. I think it’s good that they’re offering it for everyone else, not just for individuals. It’s great that they’re expanding it to everyone else,” Ramirez said.

Rachel Lundy, who was registering three children, said having the event was helpful “because not everybody has access to computers or the internet. Then the ones that do, sometimes there’s stuff that comes up. Things go wrong and it’s better to help them in person than to try to do it over the phone.”

Yaneth Morales was signing up one child.

“It’s a good idea because sometimes some people don’t have the computers or the scanners to scan what they’re needing. I’ve had difficulty logging in, you know what I mean so that’s why I’m here today,” Morales said.

She added that it was a little bit disorganized, but it was the first day.

“… It will get better. I just wanted to get it done soon,” Morales said.