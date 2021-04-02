ECISD hoping schools RISE

Officially beginning in the fall, Bowie Middle School and Burnet Elementary will be part of Ector County ISD’s RISE initiative.

RISE, which stands for Rapidly Improving School Effectiveness, is based on Dallas ISD’s ACE program. Because it has been successful, ACE (Accelerating School Excellence) has been contracted out to other districts.

“It’s really, really structured. There’re lots of additional rules, but it’s because there’s a lot of funding tied to it,” Bowie Principal Paul Fulce said.

The funds will cover a longer school day, materials and supplies for additional activities, targeted tutoring and things like student council, or possibly a theater club or environmental club, he said.

“… All of those things take additional time and resources and RISE really helps support that. We’re going to have a different uniform …, “ Fulce added.

The school, which has 1,100 to 1,200 students in grades six through eight, will have a dedicated social-emotional learning program, a house system for academic and SEL (social-emotional learning) competitions.

“We’re in the process now of deciding how many houses and how we’re going to organize them, the names and the colors and those sorts of things,” Fulce said.

He added that Bowie is trying to create a space that students want to come to school and they want to try to eliminate as many barriers to student successes as possible.

“We have dedicated buses … Right now, we’re budgeted for two, but I’ve organized it in a way that will give us three. In addition to that, we’ll give them a super snack, which is … sort of dinner, before they leave. We’re trying to eliminate those barriers that prevent them from staying at school and really affect their success. We’re going to beef up our resources and our collaboration with CIS (Communities in Schools). CIS has already committed to an additional counselor for our campus for next year, which is just fantastic.”

The staff will make sure they are following up with students that have attendance issues and that aren’t coming to school. Efforts will be made to build relationships so that kids can get the attention they need.

“All of that takes more effort; it takes more focus; it takes more collaboration. And that’s where the staffing piece comes in. All of my staff have gone through a vetting process and an interview process. RISE has really strict requirements about who can work on a RISE campus, so I can have no first-year teachers. I can’t have anyone who’s not certified. The idea is that with all this additional funding and the expectations we want to have the best of the best,” Fulce said.

“This is where it’s been a little bit hard because some of the people that are great for culture … don’t also have that effectiveness necessarily in terms of data in the classroom,” he added.

Fulce said he’s only seen the data for his staff, but the district has done it for everyone.

“There was the zero hurdle which is you’re in good standing. You have a certificate and you’re not suspended or anything like that. Then the next was a data poll that the district did for us based on benchmark data, performance data, STAAR data for the last two years and evaluations. Some of my staff didn’t even get the opportunity to interview because they didn’t meet that first set of requirements,” Fulce said.

“Then in the second set, there was a questionnaire, some more information and we interviewed them. I’ve interviewed everyone in the building that qualified. As you can imagine, that was quite an undertaking. And then from there we had a rubric that we scored them (on), and that’s where it got a little bit challenging because on the one hand we do have some folks that are collaborative that we had wanted to keep, but didn’t meet the requirements on the rubric.

“And as you can imagine, those are some hard conversations to have …,” he said.

He added that those who didn’t meet the requirements will be transferred to other campuses.

“… No one’s been terminated. Everybody has a job next year. They go into a priority transfer list, and the district before any other principal can hire anyone from the outside, all these people need to get placed. My assistant principals, for example, none of them met the requirements and that was really hard for us as a team because we’ve worked really hard this year to be on the same page and collaborate and leverage all of our strengths ... but fortunately they’re lovely and wonderful professional people. … Their response was, well we’re really disappointed because we want to keep the band together, as we say. But at the same time, they’ll go to another campus next year and they’ll be great and, and hopefully it’ll be even better for them,” Fulce said.

He said this program has been 97 percent effective across 60 schools in Texas in raising a school from an F to a B or an A in less than two years; about 70-something percent of the time it has happened in a year.

“They have the data to back up what they’re doing, and we don’t, so we just have to trust the process,” Fulce said.

Fulce said he has to hire 60 teachers for next year. He’s supposed to have 80.

He has a folder full of people to call and the district has advertised all over for the positions. However, Fulce said all those people will have to go through the data process, as well.

The campus has been in improvement required or F status under state accountability ratings for three years. Due to the pandemic, there weren’t any accountability ratings last year and there won’t be any this year.

“It takes three to five years to shift culture and to shift academic performance with everybody … so unfortunately, the district had to make the call and I think it’s the right call. And that’s why, that’s why now my job is really on the line right so I’ve said yes I have two years to get this,” Fulce said.

The goal is to get from an F to a B or an A. Fulce started as principal in 2020.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I wasn’t confident we could do it. We have you know a great core team and we have lots of really good ideas,” he said.

Next year, sixth graders won’t change classes as often.

“We’re going to give them the middle school experience, but we’re going to really focus it in and each of those teachers is going to have a group of kids that they’re going to sort of take under their wing, kind of like a homeroom teacher or mentor to really focus.”

“We’ve had to hire some additional staff, and fortunately because we’re also an Opportunity Culture school, that has allowed us, particularly with sixth grade to make sure that we have enough teachers to pod them together where they don’t move as much.”

Seventh and eighth grade will look similar to the way they are now, he said.

Bowie also will strive for more parent involvement. Doing that will enable the staff to find out about students’ home situations.

PTAs also will be required at RISE campuses.

In terms of the assistant principal role, some of the day to day duties will be divided up and there will be a dean of students.

He has three assistant principals and will continue to have three, but they will be different people.

“The hope is that in addition to that we’ll be able to compartmentalize some of the discipline piece. … We’re moving to a restorative justice model of discipline. … There are lots of circumstances that are zero tolerance; if A happens then B has to happen,” Fulce said.

Executive Director of Leadership Alicia Press said Bowie and Burnet were chosen as RISE campuses in looking at the data, both schools have struggled to meet or maintain acceptable campus accountability ratings for really several years and they show significant achievement gaps when compared to other campuses with similar student demographics and they have a significant level of student need.

“We took all of those factors into consideration when choosing which schools would be RISE campuses,” Press said, “but as we mentioned in the board meeting it has to be the right prescription for the right school and these things ended up adding up for Burnet and Bowie.

“The principals themselves were very supportive about it. It’s obviously a huge initiative that requires a tremendous amount of work, but they were excited about the possibilities for kids.”

The project has been in motion for the last several months and will continue to be a high priority until its launch in August.

“There are a lot of moving parts that we have to make sure are taken care of before we’re ready to open up those doors in August. The intent is that these schools feel very different for the students when they walk back in so there’s campus upgrades that have to happen to the physical building. There’s a significant amount of training that has to happen to the staff. The staff is going to be strategically staffed, meaning that some of the staff members that are there currently will not be returning to the school and some will be. But nonetheless, a significant training piece has to occur for everybody,” Press said.

She added that a large part of this work is strategic staffing.

“It does involve a full campus reconstitution at both sites. Staff is then selected to work at RISE campuses based on predetermined quantitative and qualitative measures, so they have to basically be a great fit for a RISE school. They have to commit to the extra hours and the extra time that will be required from them, but then also in order to be selected they have to have a demonstrated track record of improving student outcomes that demonstrated effectiveness …,” Press added.

She said several staff members self-select to be put on the transfer list and opt to go to a different school. In the advertisements for positions at the RISE campuses, Press said they are very upfront about the expectations.

“That’s already been communicated to our staff that exists at both the schools and now we’re starting to market outside of those two campuses, and so yes, that’s part of the package, if you will because everybody needs to know what they’re getting into. They need to know we’re incentivizing these positions, but it’s a lot of work and we expect a lot because we have to see change.”

Press said a multitude of turnaround models were studied, “We changed it to RISE because we made a few adjustments to the ACE model to make it a little bit more cost effective to fit within our budget and to apply it to local context and to align it to our district strategic plan,” she said.

As for physical updates to the buildings, the biggest upgrade will probably be deep cleaning, paint and lots of banners and bright colors, Press added. No structural changes will take place to the school, but when they walk in it will be noticeably different.