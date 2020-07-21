ECISD hits town with Registration Road Show

Ector County ISD students are scheduled to start the new school year in just over three weeks, on Aug. 12.

As school district leaders roll out plans for the start of school, they want to remind parents to register their children as soon as possible. Registering for school is required whether a family is considering sending kids to school on campus or staying at home for ECISD’s Remote Learning.

The online registration portal has been open since May, but many families do not have reliable internet to complete the forms that way.

ECISD leaders are now reaching into the community through the Registration Road Show. Between July 27 and July 31 the district will roll school buses to 10 different locations in Odessa and Ector County to help parents through the registration process.

The Registration Road Show is being coordinated by the ECISD Student and School Support Department. Parents can call432-456-8849 for information about this event.

Important for parents to know ahead of time:

>> In order to limit the number of people gathered together, the district is asking for just one parent to come to the registration locations, without kids, if possible.

>> The parent must bring proof of address in the form of a current (dated within 30 days) utility bill or lease agreement or mortgage statement.

>> The parent must bring driver’s license or photo ID. If the student is new to ECISD, a birth certificate, social security card, current immunization record for each new student.

To register for pre-kindergarten, proof of income is needed for both working parents.

ECISD staff will be following all health and safety guidelines and ask parents to do the same and wear a mask while visiting the Registration Road Show sites.

Two buses will go out each day to different locations.

A list of the dates, times, and addresses are included here.

>> July 27: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (2 buses); #1 Bus, Music City Mall parking lot on the side behind Rosa’s café and Fazoli’s; #2 Bus Medical Center Hospital (Pro-Care Clinic) 6030 W. University Blvd.

>> July 28: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (2 buses); #1 Bus, Music City Mall parking lot on the side behind Rosa’s café and Fazoli’s; #2 Bus, Medical Center Hospital (Pro-Care Clinic) 6030 W. University Blvd.

>> July 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (2 buses) #1 Bus, 1220 Adams Ave. (Village Place Apartments in the middle of the property near the alley); #2 Horse Center, 2400 S. Moss Ave.

>> July 30: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (2 buses); #1 Bus, 1220 Adams Ave (Village Place Apartments in the middle of the property near the alley); #2 Bus, 2400 S. Moss Ave.

>> July 31: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (2 buses) #1 Bus, Wilson’s Corner, 16514 U.S. 385; # 2 Bus, Tall City Well Service, 6001 U.S. 385.