ECISD hiring takes many angles

Taking a multi-pronged approach, Ector County ISD has reduced its teacher vacancy rate dramatically from last year.

Robin Fawcett, human capital director for secondary staff, has 22 openings and Human Capital Director for Elementary Sandra Banda has 86 openings.

ECISD now has a human capital, human resources and talent development departments.

Fawcett said it’s not just one thing that has helped fill the openings and it has taken a number of years.

Banda noted that to be a bilingual teacher, you have to be certified in early childhood through sixth grade and you have to take a bilingual supplemental language proficiency test in Spanish.

Banda said 36 of those 86 vacancies are bilingual spots.

Last year, there were 350 teaching openings.

“We don’t have a large number of bilingual candidates that are applying, so that’s part of the issue. In elementary we have 1,110 teachers so to have 86 vacancies it’s a really good number,” Banda said.

Grow your own programs, pay raises, recruitment and retention efforts and having good principals at schools has helped the district add to its numbers, officials said.

In a recent interview, Superintendent Scott Muri said teachers like to work for great principals.

“When you have great leaders in place at the campus level, that attracts and retains teachers. ... ,” Muri said.

The human resource team also has made an effort to recruit from across the state, nation and even the world.

“We have international teachers that come here as well. Our human resource team has done a good job of bringing people here and then certainly we’re benefiting by the current economy. Our community has one of, it not the highest unemployment (rate) ... We know that we have received some people from the gas and oil industry and they have left that profession to enter the teaching profession, or re enter the teaching profession because they left us at one point. ... so a variety of factors have contributed to our current situation. Last year as you’ll remember, we started with 350 vacancies and this year we have fewer than 120 which in a typical school district 120 would be shock and awe, but for us that’s a huge difference between the vacancies we had this year and last year. Of course the goal is to have zero. We’ll get there. I’m very pleased with the number of vacancies that we have,” Muri said.

Along with the oilfield, people may have come from a restaurant that was shut down or another business.

“And we’ve benefited because we have had vacancies. Our maintenance folks, our cafeteria workers, a variety of different custodial positions, etc., are available and people have taken advantage of those opportunities,” Muri added.

He said the hope is that ECISD will be able to keep those people.

“Again if you work for a good leader and a good environment, then you’re much more willing to stay.

Our principals and our directors and others that are leading these teams of individuals, as long as those people are effective and create a healthy culture the likelihood that they will retain these quality employees is greater,” Muri said.

“I also commend our board. One of the things that we were able to do both this year and last year was to change the compensation for teachers, as well our hourly employees. In fact, this year hourly employees got a larger percentage of the raise than teachers. That helps too. People have to make a living wage and so the fact that our board was able to invest more deeply in compensation system made a difference, too,” he added.

ECISD planned to hire bring in more international teachers this year, but there were some travel related issues due to COVID-19 and new visa requirements.

“In some cases they cannot leave their country because of COVID and if they do reenter they have to quarantine themselves for a certain period of time before they’re able to start. In fact, we have some iternational teachers today who are in quarantine because they recently arrived in the country so it’s a 14 day quarantine before they can enter classroom,” Muri said.

“The other reason is the federal government has changed some of the visa requirements. That had a pretty significant impact. I believe it was around 50 of our teachers that we hoped to hire this year we were not able to bring to the United States because of the new visa requirements. So 120 vacancies minus the 50 that we actually hired that cannot come here, we would have been in much better shape than we are. That hurt us,” Muri said.

Fawcett said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of people to stay put.

Banda said there have been less than 10 resignations because of the disease.

Fawcett said those would be recent resignations and early on some people didn’t use that as a reason.

She noted that Gov. Greg Abbott has made it easier for people in other industries to become a teacher.

“The normal course is to go through an alternative certification program. The norm is that they have to pass a content test in order to be fully accepted into the program so that we can then hire them. The governor put out a waiver and he waived the passing of that content test due to COVID because the testing centers were closed,” Fawcett said.

Teaching candidates could go through an alternative certification program and get a statement of eligibility without passing the test because the governor waived that test until Oct. 1.

Those who are accepted into the alternative certification programs have to log 150 hours of prerequisites. Fawcett said they have those at every alternative certification program, of which there are 125 around the state.

“We work with four or five of them,” Fawcett said.”Every program has to abide by the same state rules. It’s not just a pass. They have 150 clock hours they have to complete before the alternative certification program that will give us their statement of eligibility to hire them. They do have standards.”

The waiver from Abbott has streamlined the hiring process.

“... They have been able to get into those programs and we were able to hire them right now instead of waiting until they had taken their content test,” Fawcett said.

“To put that in perspective, last year I started the year in secondary ... with 167 vacancies on Sept. 1, but I hired 35 people by December because they were waiting on that kind of stuff. It’s a timing issue right now. We’ve been able to put more people into the classroom more quickly than we have in the past due to the governor’s waiver,” she added.

Banda said ECISD is shoring up its teacher mentor program.

Fawcett said the state requires every new teacher, or induction teacher, to have a mentor.

“We also have Opportunity Culture. That is also going to be a great sytem of support for them on top of what we’re already doing for everyone else. We’re excited about the opportunities that these teachers are going to get to really grow in their first year of educating our students,” Banda said.

Both ECISD and Midland ISD have started implementing Opportunity Culture. According to information on the ECISD website, each Opportunity Culture school forms a design and implementation team of teachers and administrators that determines how to use multi-classroom leadership and other roles to reach more of their students with excellent teaching.

The school-level design teams reallocate school budgets to permanently fund substantial pay supplements to those in Opportunity Culture roles, in contrast to temporary grant-funded programs.

Fawcett said the initiative has helped reduce some vacancies at the elementary and secondary levels as has moving long-term substitutes into full-time positions.

“That took a lot of communication from our department reaching out to them to give them those avenues. We had been doing that for the last couple of years to motivate them to go ahead and get that teaching certification,” Fawcett said.

Executive Director of Talent Development Ashley Osborne said the district has 192 induction year teachers. “... Each induction year teacher is assigned a mentor that will help guide them and work with them throughout the year. That mentor is given training through our department, the talent development department, so they can be effective as a mentor because that’s not necessarily something that comes natural to everyone. We have a program that shows them, or teaches them, how to work with new teachers and different things to watch for,” Osborne said. “We train them at the beginning of the year and then in the fall as well. So far, we’ve had really great success.”

Osborne said a large part of the district’s strategic plan was to invest in talent.

“That means the new teachers, but it really goes further than that. We’re also investing in pipelines, so getting people into our system this year. Our focus for the talent development is teachers and leaders, but eventually we’ll expand to all areas in our organization so how do we get technologists? How do we get custodians into our system? How do we get bus drivers into our system? We’ll expand that capacity to all areas of ECISD through pipelines and then we’re also working on pathways,” Osborne said.

The idea is to always have a cycle or pathway that people can take to advance their careers.

“And then we also in our department handle Odessa Pathways to teaching, the educator preparation program,” Osborne said.

The Odessa Pathways to Teaching program is an alternative certification program for someone who already has a bachelor’s degree and it’s specifically for ECISD.

“Not many districts have that. It’s a rigorous program, but it affords people the ability to prepare truly prepare to go into a classroom and teach kids ...,” Osborne added.

Fawcett said finally after about five years ECISD is starting to see the fruits of its labor.

“I think a lot of it boils down to having a clear vision in our district, a very well laid out and outlined strategic plan where all of these componetns that we have been working on fit within the direction that the district is going,” Osborne said. “If we’re doing something that doesn’t align with our strategic plan, then you have to kind of question should there be some kind of strategic abandonment.”

The mission is to be the preferred employer in this area and the state.

“... Everyone in our district, not just teachers, not just administrators, all the auxiliary positions and everything you will get career support, not just job support but career guidance and support that makes this a very desirable place to work because that’s our goal,” Fawcett said.

Osborne noted that there are other positions in the district than teachers and administrators. There are finance positions, administrative assistants, maintenance jobs, business, accounting and technology among others.

“We’re really a diverse organization that I would venture to say that anyone could find a position that fits their skill sets or just what they love to do. We’re willing to support them to grow into it,” Osborne said.