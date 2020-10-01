ECISD gives choice to change learning style for younger students

Starting Friday, Ector County ISD will provide a chance for parents of children in younger grades to choose virtual or in-person learning.

“We are approaching the end of the nine weeks, and as promised to all of our families at the end of every grading period a family has an opportunity to change their learning modality for their children, so you may move from virtual to face-to-face, or from hybrid to virtual; whatever your choice may happen to be,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a media call Wednesday. “We invite our parents of elementary students, again, starting this Friday to have an opportunity to make that learning modality change. It will become effective the day after the grading period ends ... “

Muri said every prekindergarten and elementary family will receive an email containing that information. They can also find more information on the ECISD website and on each campus’ website.

If parents don’t want to change, they don’t have to do anything, he said.

Speaking from San Jacinto Elementary School Wednesday, Muri said the campus has about 100 families that are currently virtual with about 350 families that are face to face.

He said the principal has been talking to her families and she thinks about 50 percent of them will transition to face to face.

“If so, that would leave her with 400 face-to-face or hybrid students and then about 50 virtual students. If other families follow that same trend, we can see certainly families transitioning from virtual to face-to-face, but it is also clear that our families want to maintain that virtual environment,” Muri said.

Muri said the principal told him in listening to parents what she was hearing was that some had multiple generations living at home and they were afraid they might bring COVID-19 home.

On a separate item, World Teachers’ Day is Monday.

“ECISD is excited to celebrate the 2,000 teachers we have in our organization and we would like to invite our community to join us in this celebration,” Muri said.

To signal support, people may wear a baby blue shirt or ribbon or post a ribbon somewhere people can see it.

He also suggested reaching out to a favorite teacher you had growing up, or your child’s teacher, friend or a teacher down the road.

“... Let them know how much you appreciate them and the work they do to support learning in Ector County,” Muri said.

The district also will host its first-ever virtual college night, which is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

“We have over 300 colleges and universities from around the world that will be joining us on Wednesday to engage in conversation with our students, so parents and students, specifically of high school kids, it is an incredible opportunity to engage in colleges from around the country, really around the world that we will have access to on Wednesday night,” Muri said.

More information about this can be found by speaking with a high school guidance counselor, or visiting the ECISD website.