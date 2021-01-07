ECISD employees receive COVID shots

In his first media call of the New Year, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said educators have begun to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Muri said those 65 and older and staff members who have preexisting medical conditions were targeted in this first round of shots.

Speaking Wednesday over a Zoom call, Muri added that almost 500 staff members were vaccinated this week.

Once a new shipment of vaccines comes in and the district is notified, more of ECISD’s 4,200 employees will be able to get the shot.

“We have a lot of teachers and secretaries and support professionals, administrators that are eager to be vaccinated so that we can continue to serve kids,” Muri said.

“We fully anticipate (that) within days that the state will begin to issue their next set of guidance that will include all our educators, not just teachers but secretaries, support professionals, administrators in that list and we expect that within days. … Once those arrive in our community, our medical (community), our hospitals or other health care providers are ready to administer those vaccines,” Muri said. “We as a staff are ready to receive that. We’re primed and ready; just waiting on that shipment.”

He added that it makes him feel good that district educators and other employees have a chance to get the vaccine.

“Our educators have worked diligently really since last March dealing with the pandemic, balancing their own health with the education of children,” Muri said. “I know this is going to really create a significant sense of relief on the part of our educators,” as well as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others who have direct contact with students.

“We’re going to be relieved to have this additional layer of protection as we continue to serve the children of this community, so I'm thrilled for our educators and also grateful to our healthcare community. Our medical community has been very supportive of the work that we're doing …,” Muri said.

There are plans to bring students back to school buildings who have not had an optimal experience with virtual learning, but Muri said the community positivity rate for COVID and the hospitalization rate has to come down first.

“But hopefully in the next several weeks the medical situation in our community will improve and ECISD will begin to transition students who are in a virtual environment who are not experiencing success. … Students that are making D's and F’s, or students who are not attending school virtually on a daily basis we will transition those students back into the regular learning environment,” Muri said.

There are students who have done well in the virtual environment who are making A’s, B’s and C’s and attending class regularly.

“Those students will be allowed to continue their virtual experience at least through the end of this school year and we look forward to continuing to serve those students in that manner,” Muri said.

In Texas, he said, students have to attend school 90 percent or more of the time to receive credit.

“Some of our students are in jeopardy of (not) earning their credits for their courses simply because they haven't attended school enough,” Muri said. “… The virtual environment for some of our students has been really challenging for them and we would like to bring them back into the school environment so they can have a healthier academic experience.”

He added that whether students are virtual or face to face “the goal is success for every child.”

Muri also noted that January is School Board Appreciation Month.

“We would like to celebrate and honor the members of the ECISD Board of Trustees who give unselfishly of their time (and) energy to serve the 34,000 students in Ector County, the families in our community and our staff members. Many do not know that school board service requires 10, 20 even 30 hours a week of dedicated service on the part of our trustees,” Muri said. “They are not paid for their positions, so they're really volunteers in those positions and work diligently to make sure that the needs of the children, of our community are met; the needs of our staff are met; and the needs of our broader community are met academically.”