  • September 2, 2020

ECISD closes three schools due to water main work

ECISD closes three schools due to water main work

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 11:50 am

Odessa American

UPDATE:

Low water pressure led to the closure of Cavazos Elementary for the rest of the day. Parents have been notified. Students not picked up within one hour of the notification to parents will be bussed to West Elementary for the remainder of the school day.

ORIGINAL:

Due to water main work being done by the Ector County Utility District, two ECISD schools will be without water for the remainder of Wednesday and will close.

Murry Fly Elementary School, located at 11688 W. Westview, and E.K. Downing Elementary, located at 1480 N. Knox, will close for the day and send students home to learn remotely, an ECISD press release detailed.

Students who are not able to be picked up right away will be taken by bus to West Elementary and Cavazos Elementary where they will continue to learn with teachers from their own schools. Other staff members from Fly and Dowling will teach online from home for the rest of the day.

Office staff from Fly and Downing will remain on campus to answer parent phone calls. For more information about this press release contact the ECISD Communications Department at 432-456-9019.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 11:50 am.

