ECISD addressing COVID slide

Because of the pandemic and students not being in school, Ector County ISD expected learning loss from the so-called COVID slide and the established summer slide.

Lack of broadband access and students not being in front of a teacher were primary reasons for this.

“... Some researchers across the country had done some analysis of looking at student academic data and they talked about creating the phenomenon called the COVID slide. Simply that is the learning loss that potentially could have occurred for students between March and early June when the last day of school occurred,” Muri said in a media call Wednesday.

The research indicated that some students could have lost up to a full year in reading and math.

“Today, in the month of October, we now have data that indicate where the current students are pre-k through 12th grade in ECISD so that COVID slide that we thought might happen. We’re seeing results that actually did happen for many of our students,” Muri said.

“We have kids sitting in fifth grade classrooms today that mathematically they’re in fourth grade, or even in third grade. We have children sitting in sixth grade classrooms today, from a reading perspective, they’re reading on fifth grade or fourth grade level,” he added. “So COVID impacted our students and for many it continues to impact them today and contribute to that learning loss, so we have to do something about that.”

On Tuesday, ECISD announced it will be the first school district in the nation to partner with SpaceX to provide broadband service to families with poor or no internet access.

Starting in January 2021, 45 families will be served by SpaceX’s Starlink. Assuming that goes well, another 90 families will be added, Muri said. The service won’t cost the families anything for a year.

The venture is the result of a partnership of ECISD, Chiefs for Change, a national philanthropic organization, PSP and SpaceX. The cost is $300,000 and Chiefs for Change provided $150,000.

According to SpaceX’s website, satellites were launched Thursday.

Muri said this is targeting kids in a virtual environment and working from home during the school day. He added that the technology will benefit the entire region.

“... One area of learning loss that we’re discovering is that many of our remote students in ECISD today is that 35 percent of our kids that are learning remotely, so those children that have either no internet access or very limited internet access they’re struggling mightily, struggling to engage with their teachers, to engage with their peers, struggling to actually connect. They’re struggling to submit assignments. We’ve seen the failure rates of our remote children are just skyrocketing,” Muri said. “One reason is because of the lack of quality internet access. At one point, it was the lack of devices so ECISD has purchased 37,000 devices. We make sure that every child has a device in ECISD. The second thing that we’re doing is ensuring that our children have access to high-quality broadband.”

Starting in the spring, they reached out to the philanthropic community, such as Chiefs for Change, which provided $50,000 to help ECISD connect some families to that, Muri said.

Through two local cable companies, ECISD was also able to connect hundreds of families that live in Odessa to provide high-speed internet access to them.

“We purchased a little over 1,000 Mi-Fi hot spots to provide another level of service to our families. So as a system, we want to make sure that our kids are connected to their teachers,” Muri said. “We know that the No. 1 factor that increases student achievement is the teacher. Whatever we can do as an organization to make sure our kids have access to teachers, that’s what we are doing.”

Muri said the 39 percent of children who don’t have internet access falls into two categories. It includes students that do not have internet access and students that have poor or low-quality internet access.

“That is many of our students that live in the south and west parts of our community. The level of internet access that students in the southern portion of Ector County and western portion have access to is very different from those students that live within the Odessa city limits.

Our minimum threshold is 100 megabytes of download speed to find that level of speed outside the city limits. Many times people can’t find that speed. That’s one of the things that SpaceX is bringing to us — a much higher level of internet accessibility. The speed is much faster with SpaceX for those that live outside of the city of Odessa,” Muri said.

“Inside the city, we have access to a couple of cable providers that do have high-quality, high-speed access for our students. Of that 39 percent, many of them simply do not have high-quality access to the internet. There is a small percentage of kids that don’t have anything at all. There are no options.”

Today, 65 percent of students are attending school in person five days a week. Those students, Muri said, are having a much better experience than their peers that are learning virtually.

“So there is a difference between the experiences those two groups are having,” he added.

Part of the solution also involves developing teachers.

“... Last night (Tuesday) at our board meeting, our Human Capital team talked about the investments we’re making in teachers in ECISD to kind of raise expectations to make sure that each of our children have a high- quality teacher every day. Opportunity Culture is an example, so ensuring through Opportunity Culture that more of our children have access to better teachers is a strategy that we’re using. We’ve filled vacancies. Last year at this time, we had 350 vacancies. This year, we have 38 vacancies. What that means is more of our kids have access to teachers. Last year, those vacancies were filled by substitute teachers. This year, our classrooms have certified teachers in them. That clearly makes a difference in the experiences that our students have. We purchased additional resources this year to ensure that our kids have higher quality digital resources, as well as print resources. Our teachers are seeing those in the classroom.”

Teachers at 14 elementary campuses are participating in a reading academy, learning how to teach more specifically, more effectively, reading strategies.

“Within our own environment, we’re using blended learning strategies. Blended Learning is a marriage between great teachers and great technology ...,” Muri said.

Also, ECISD is one of 40 districts in Texas that has received a grant from the Texas Education Agency to provide coaches for teachers that are teaching virtually.

The TEA grant, he said, will provide online coaches for those teachers while they’re teaching so job embedded coaching and support for our teachers.

Muri said the preliminary work for virtual coaching is going on now, but it has not started yet.

On the STAAR and end-of-course exams, Muri said as it stands today the TEA will be administering them this year in the spring.

“... I know members of our legislature are having conversations. Teacher organizations, parent organizations; there is a lot of conversation across the state about that decision and is that the right decision for our kids.

So today we can announce that STAAR and end-of-course exam will be given, but that certainly could change between now and the actual administration of that assessment,” Muri said.

“But I will say, in order to make any changes we have to have permission from the federal government ... That means the Texas Education Agency would need to apply for those waivers at the end of December, so decision points are happening within the next several months,” he added.