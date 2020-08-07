Early ed centers set registration

Prekindergarten in-person registration for Carver and Lamar early education centers is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Carver Early Education Center is at 600 College Ave. and Lamar Early Education Center is at 501 Lettie Lee Ave.

Both schools offer full-day prekindergarten, face-to-face or virtual instruction.

You must register even if you choose virtual instruction.

Parents are asked to come to registration with the following documents:

Proof of address.

Proof of income.

Parent identification.

Child’s birth certificate.

Child’s Social Security card.

Child’s shot record.

You do not need to attend this registration if you have already registered your child. Please remain in your car until staff provides instructions. Masks are required.