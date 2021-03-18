Dr. Muri goes to Austin

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri is heading to Austin Monday to meet with local legislators, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others about hanging on to the federal CARES money earmarked for the district.

Over the last several months, Muri said, the federal government has approved having families school districts receive funding through the CARES Act.

That money has been used to provide personal protective equipment for teachers, administrators and children.

“We’ve used that money to provide resources to children and families. We’ve used it to close the broadband gap, the digital divide that exists within our community. We’ve used those dollars to support additional cleaning efforts that have happened on all of our campuses pre k through 12th grade, so we’ve spent all of that money on ensuring that between last March and May our campuses were well taken care of,” Muri said.

The CARES Act 1 money was followed by CARES Act 2 and now CARES Act 3, Muri said.

“… It is anticipated that an additional $25 million was designated for Ector County Independent School District as a part of CARES Act 2 and up to $75 million was designated for ECISD in CARES Act 3. However, we’re not certain that all of that money is going to make it to our district because of some decisions, or considerations, being made at the state level right now. So on Monday, I’ll be traveling to Austin to talk to not only our local representatives, but also the governor, lieutenant governor and others as we make sure that they understand the significant challenges that were going to face over the next several years to address the learning loss that our students have incurred over the last year because of the pandemic.”

“Those dollars need to be added, in addition to the dollars that we already use to operate school. As it is, in order for our students to make up that significant amount of learning it’s going to require additional investments; investments such as extending the school year.”

This summer, elementary students will have a chance to attend school for an additional 30 days.

“For an elementary school to serve their students for another 30 days, it’s almost $1 million … and multiplied by the number of elementaries that we have in our system that’s a significant amount of money,” Muri said.

He added that he would like to provide some “high-dosage” tutoring to students this summer and throughout the next several years.

“… That’s going to require additional funding. Again, the federal government has designated those dollars not only for ECISD but for school districts across the country. We just want to make sure that those dollars indeed flow to the school district because the work that we have to do over the next several years is going to be significant to make sure that children of this community are well taken care of in response to COVID-19,” Muri said.

Muri also touched on plans to add sixth grade to Austin Montessori and graduation for the class of 2021 and 2020.

Austin is currently prek through fifth grade.

“That’s just one more way that ECISD is responding to the opportunities that have been expressed to us by our families. We pride ourselves on giving our families choices and options as we educate children throughout this community. We are excited to be able to expand Austin Montessori to provide more options for kids as they (move) into that middle school environment,” Muri said.

The item will be up for board approval at the March 23 meeting.

He added that making Austin prek through eighth grade also has been discussed, but the district would need more space for that. Austin has space for sixth grade because up until a few years ago elementary schools went through sixth grade, junior highs (now middle schools) were seventh through ninth, and high schools were 10th through 12th grade.

Muri said the district is in the process of conducting a study of all of the choice options in ECISD.

“We want to be a district of choice,” he added. “We want to provide the choices that our students and our families want for their children. We need to revisit those choices on a fairly regular basis and make sure our choices are indeed the choices that moms and dads want to make for their children.”

Graduation for the classes of 2021 will be on Memorial Day weekend in their traditional locations, including Ratliff Stadium.

“The only adjustment we anticipate making at this time would be the number of guests that each of our seniors is allowed to invite,” Muri said. “We will be monitoring the health conditions during the month of May, and if conditions warrant that we limit the number of participants, then we will do that. But we do plan on having a very traditional graduation experience for the class of 2021.”

In addition, district officials plan to have graduation for the class of 2020.

“We promised those students we would. Those dates have not been finalized. We put a poll out to all the graduates of 2020 and have listened to their feedback, so we’re now working on some dates that make sense for those students. Many of those students are off at college or off in different experiences and will have to return if they want to engage in that opportunity. We’re excited to be able to offer a traditional graduation experience for the class of 2020, as well as for the class of 2021,” Muri said.

The class of 2020 had about 2,000 members.

“Our goal would be to have a separate experience for each of the graduates. A lot of it really depends on the number of kids, and clearly if we’ve already got 750 that have said yes and those are the students that responded to the survey, there are probably double that that are interested so it may end up being one experience for each of the five separate high schools. That’s the goal at least,” Muri said.