Doctors: Keep following COVID precautions

Labor Day weekend is here, and with it the possibility of a COVID-19 spike, so Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri featured Drs. Rohith Saravanan and Timothy Benton on the ECISD Live broadcast the evening of Sept. 3.

Their advice was to continue to stay safe and follow health advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local authorities.

Saravanan is the chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Hospital and Benton is regional chairman and associate dean for clinical affairs at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of the Permian Basin.

Both were asked for predictions on the virus.

Benton said he expects it to follow the pattern of other respiratory viruses like the flu. But that’s one people have experience with. People don’t have much experience with coronavirus.

Saravanan said there are 26 million cases of coronavirus worldwide. The total number of cases in the U.S. is 6.17 million.

In Texas, Saravanan said there was a spike in July.

“We did not see the earlier spike the rest of the U.S. saw. To further drill down to our county, our cases also followed exactly what Texas followed. We didn’t have a big rise right at the beginning. Then we had a big rise we had to deal with. The last 14 days has fluctuated,” he said. “We’ve had little spikes here and there. We want to make sure these spikes don’t happen again. Within that two-week period of time right after a holiday, that’s one of the things we have to concentrate on, even for the future,” Saravanan added.

As of Friday morning the county website said Ector County had 4,323 cases of COVID with 3,557 labeled as recovered. The active cases number about 700.

Saravanan said recovered means you’ve had COVID-19. Ten or 14 days pass and you’re asymptomatic, which means you don’t have symptoms, you’re not taking any medications and you’re still fine.

He said the question is how long do people need to wear face masks, face shields and social distance.

“If you look at the lifecycle of any virus it comes up, it (becomes) a big pandemic and then we have to figure out a way to not let it rise to these high levels,” Saravanan said. “... With the flu virus we have a flu shot, and if we didn’t have a flu shot, we would have a pandemic every flu season. ...”

A vaccine for coronavirus is being worked on worldwide and there are different vaccines at different stages, he said.

“ ... None of these have been approved for full use, and these three limited use vaccines,” Saravanan said pointing to a information on the screen, “they’re not here in the U.S. they’re in other countries but we are going to be getting some limited use vaccines, hopefully in a few months like Dr. Benton was mentioning. That is what we have to look forward to and that’s probably what’s going to really help us curb the spread of this disease and move forward.”

With each of the holidays, Benton said people gather and shorten their social distancing. But precautions still have to be taken.

“And with each of these holidays, we’re seeing these little spikes, as Dr. Saravanan was showing on the graphic, so that should be a point of education for us going into the Labor Day weekend. ...,” Benton said.

Saravanan said the community is doing well and heeding medical advice about wearing masks, trying to stay as isolated as possible and distancing as much as possible

“I’m giving maybe a little bit too much credit, but we’re doing well enough that we have been able to stabilize this disease process and control the burden to the community, and the healthcare community, specifically. I’d like us to learn from that and know that these actions do have positive impacts. We’ve been able to do this to control it. Let’s not go backwards when we haven’t done something different. When we have a vaccine, we’ve done something differently and we’ll be able to roll back some of the precautions that we’re taking now but we are not doing anything else differently now other than time having passed, so the only thing we have learned is the precautions work. So let’s continue those precautions over the holidays so we don’t see another spike after Labor Day again ...,”Saravanan said.

He said he’s not discouraging people from living life, but he advises people to wear their masks when they’re around people as much as possible; try not to congregate in very large groups as much as possible; congregate outdoors as much as possible; and try not to spend 15 minutes or more with the same person in a confined space.

Saravanan said the Centers for Disease Control defines exposure as being in a room for 15 minutes with someone with COVID-19.

“Regardless of whether you were wearing a mask or not, the mask is supposed to prevent the droplets from coming out of your nose and your mouth ... It’s not 100 percent, but we have seen that it’s worked. We’ve seen that it’s curbed some of the spread, so we want to continue doing it as much as we can,” Saravanan added.

Muri said school was able to resume Aug. 12 because the community was doing what it needed to do. He praised the students, teachers and administrators for following the health guidance.

“Next Tuesday (Sept. 8) ... on top of the holiday weekend, we bring another several thousand students back to school and again will encourage them to make sure they continue to follow the guidance,” Muri said.

Benton advised people to continue what they are doing.

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of controlling it. Stay safe and be mindful of it. ... I would say we’re all talking about protecting ourselves, but part of this is love your neighbor, protect your neighbor, protect the other person because you might be a carrier, too,” Benton said.