District working to increase attendance

Ector County ISD’s attendance is not where the district would like at this point in the year.

The drops appear to be at the high school, prekindergarten and kindergarten levels.

Director of School Attendance Scott Randolph, who works out of the Community Outreach Center, said high school attendance is down about 7 percent, but the elementary schools are getting close to where they were last year.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the district has about 32,000 students enrolled this year, which is about 2,000 off from what was projected. He noted that enrollment is different from attendance. You can be enrolled in ECISD, but not go to class or school every day.

Muri said those 2,000 students are mainly missing in prekindergarten and kindergarten. The high schools, in terms of enrollment, are the group that’s doing the best and are a little bit ahead of what was predicted.

Middle school — sixth grade and seventh grade — are lower than projected, Muri said. Eighth grade is above projection, but as a whole the middle schools are slightly below what ECISD projected, Muri said.

Schools are partly funded by the state based on attendance. He said the 7 percent equates to about 7,000 students.

“It’s just a continuous process of trying to improve our systems. I’ve been sending lots of warning letters,” Randolph said. “This will be the first week that we submit truancy charges, so we really need parents to know that attendance is still required by state law. You can attend virtually or you can attend in person, but you’ve got to do one or the other. You can’t just sit out there and not do either.”

“… If you’re having a significant drop at 7,000 students, it’s a difficult issue that needs to be addressed. We’re hoping that it will start picking back up,” he added.

As students phase back into school, Randolph said attendance should pick back up. But students have to either log in consistently if they’re virtual or attend in person.

ECISD police were conducting welfare checks during the summer and Randolph said they are still helping with home visits.

“We have social workers here that also do home visits all the time. Those are for the cases where the kids just aren’t responding. The majority of them, they’re responding. They may just log in one day and the next day not. I’m talking about 20 percent of our kids. About 80 percent are doing awesome. They’re logging in when they should. They’re doing exactly what we ask of them and they’re doing great. There is about 20 percent of them that are struggling with the new paradigm. We’ve got to get them on board, get their parents on board. It should get better.”

Last year, ECISD averaged about 93.6 percent attendance.

“… If I’m remembering correctly the high schools would be at about 92 percent roughly every day so right now they’re at about 84, somewhere around there 85 percent. Middle school is struggling also. Again, a lot of it is remote,” Randolph said.

For remote learners, they have to log in at every period. “The kids that are staying home, we’re trying to educate them and say look if there’s six periods in a day and you’re going to stay home, you have to log in six periods in a day. You have to attend those classes, so little retraining efforts like that to make sure the parents know and the kids know. If you’re going to stay home, you have to log in each period. That’s the deal. You don’t just stay home and sleep in and log in when you feel like it. Imagine you’re going to school, but you’re at home.”

Parents who have to work depend on their children to log in when they are supposed to and tell their parents the truth when they get home.

“It’s one of those things that parents, most of them, are doing the best they can right now. It’s not an ideal situation, but it’s kind of become the new normal so hopefully it will get better. Some of them don’t have the best internet. They think they’re logged in and then the teacher will say I didn’t see you. …,” Randolph said.

He added that any password issues should have been resolved by now.

Recently, the Community Outreach Center offered students a chance to re-enroll in school. Since they hadn’t re-enrolled they were coming up as dropouts.

Randolph said a few were signed up, but numbers are small once the district is this far into recovery efforts.

“We still have families who say I was just waiting it out to see what the response would be if the virus got super bad because the kids came back to school,” Randolph said.

“Yesterday (Oct. 20) we had a family that came in and said they were ready to come back.”

Randolph also oversees truancy. If a family has three or more unexcused absences, they are mailed a warning letter, which is required by state law.

“It just tells them hey here are the laws. It gives them a QR code where they can watch a little video. They can scan a little video and watch it on their phone about the truancy laws. If they keep missing, then at five unexcused (absences) we send them a final warning notice. It tells them, hey you’re about to go to court. Let’s try and resolve this. It also gives them a QR code that just shows them a general video on attendance. The schools are also providing interventions, so we have to implement what are called truancy prevention measures,” Randolph said.

The schools call the parents and tell them that their child has too many absences, tries to find out what the problem is and what can be done to fix the situation.

“A lot of times, the parents just weren’t really aware or didn’t understand it had gotten that bad. Most of the parents can correct the problem just with that conference at school. But some of the other reasons continue, so the next step would be at 10 unexcused absences are when we file charges against the parents. It’s called Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, a class C misdemeanor. We actually file those charges in municipal court. They have a truancy court that deals with these.”

Randolph said his office files the complaint and the next step is that the court calls them in, tries to talk to them about the charges, what they’ve tried to do to fix the problem and then ultimately they decide what will happen — whether they dismiss it or whether they conduct a jury trial.

He said the parent contributing to non-attendance has been around for years and is just one tool that Texas districts can use to keep students going to school.

If you enroll a child in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, Randolph said, the law says they have to keep going.

He added that once the district switched to full-day prekindergarten attendance has gone up from 91 or 92 percent to 95 percent. They must complete the school year in which they turn 19.

If you complete school before age 19, that’s OK, too.

Randolph’s Community Outreach Center has four social workers, who also work as attendance officers.

“They talk to families all day (that are) having attendance problems and we try to provide resources to remove the problems. We have a food bank in here. We have a clothes closet. We have school supplies. We try to remove all the little barriers that families have sometimes. They can’t afford a uniform and sometimes their priority is to get food, so the social workers have all those resources and more so they can get that family right then to remove those barriers,” Randolph said.

Many times, he said, there are underlying issues of trauma or domestic violence, for example, so they view attendance as the tip of the iceberg.

“That’s why we have the social workers try to work with the family to figure out, so the issue isn’t really attendance. However, if the non-attendance continues, Randolph said the charges are filed.

Along with four social workers who handle roughly 10 schools each, there are three staff members who work in their dropout recovery program “where we actually have kids that come to school here,” Randolph said.

There are three clerical staff members, a dropout specialist at Permian High School and a dropout specialist at Odessa High School.

The COC also provides help to homeless families. He said there are about 850 students who fall under the federal definition this year.

This year, Randolph said Muri has allowed students to stay at their home campuses, which he said has helped.

“… In the past, certain schools would be capped that would send people all over the city, so Dr. Muri that was one of the great things he did was say if you live in that zone you’re going to be able to go there. How that helped the homeless is they get to actually stay at those schools and they weren’t out there trying to enroll without the documentation in their zone. So that basically let them continue at those schools they were at last year,” Randolph said.

“I think they’re happy they got to stay in the school they were in last year. It’s really a big deal, especially to kids who develop friends (and) get to know their teachers. Many of your McKinney- Ventos they were just constantly switching schools. You’d see they’d be to six to eight elementaries. … How can they flourish if they’re constantly having to adjust to a new teachers, new friends. Kids need stability. They need routine,” he added.