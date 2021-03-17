District looks to keep full funding

Superintendent Scott Muri told Ector County ISD board members the district won’t lose state funding for the 2,000 or so students missing from last year to this year, but there are strings attached.

In his legislative update, Muri said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made the decision recently to allow school districts to be held harmless for enrollment and attendance drops during the pandemic, the board recap said.

This means ECISD will not lose the funding for the 2,000 or so students missing from last year to this year.

Muri added that there will be stipulations for receiving this money, and it means about $8.5 million to ECISD.

From the federal level, Muri said the first round of CARES Act funding benefited ECISD, which received money directly from the state and nearly $1 million combined in CARES funding from the City of Odessa and Ector County for technology purchases for students, the recap said.

Two additional rounds of CARES Act funding has been approved to provide to states for education, which could mean about $25 million for ECISD that is currently sitting in state coffers and potentially another $75 million earmarked for ECISD, the recap said.

This money is designated from the federal government to address students’ learning loss over the next few years, Muri said.

During Tuesday’s board workshop, Muri said there are ongoing legislative discussions about how money will be distributed to school districts, as the state may use it to replace regular school funding — called supplanting.

Muri said he testified before the Congressional Committee on Education and Labor during spring break and will be meeting with state leaders in Austin next week to talk about this topic.

He said federal money earmarked for school districts should go directly to school districts and not be used to supplant regular funding from the State of Texas, the recap said.

Data now shows significant amounts of work will be needed to help students overcome the learning loss students have experienced since the pandemic started one year ago. Muri said maintaining the same level of funding for education will not produce the necessary results, the recap said.

On another item, trustees heard a presentation on adding sixth grade to Austin Montessori Magnet.

Muri said the proposal will be brought back to the board next week for a vote. Principal Tania Hagood said, if approved, sixth grade would start next fall.

Currently, Austin Montessori is a prekindergarten 3-year-old through fifth grade model with three levels:

Early childhood: PK3, PK4 and kindergarten.

Elementary I: first, second and third grade.

Elementary II: fourth and fifth grade.

Supplemental agenda material says adding sixth grade will allow students to have a culminating year of Montessori and will provide students an opportunity to complete the final three year Montessori cycle.

An interest survey was shared with current fifth-grade families and data shows that 80 percent of fifth-grade families prefer to stay at Austin for their sixth-grade year, the material said.

A parent meeting will be held with fifth-grade students to communicate options and current Austin families will reserve their seat by completing the Schools of Choice Intent to return form, the material says.

Hagood said the campus has about 450 students and 23 teachers. This would add up to 50 students.

The campus previously had sixth grade so Hagood said space won’t be a problem.

Trustees also heard a presentation from the Guidance and Counseling Department, which provides a full range of support for students from college and career advice to mental health and crisis support to social/emotional learning.

The recap said they do this with a team of 88 counselors assigned across the district’s 43 schools. In the first semester, ECISD counselors conducted more than 5,000 sessions/contacts with students and families. The department is active on social media using YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to provide resources and other support. Social/Emotional Learning is an immediate priority of the Strategic Plan.

ECISD used a Student Connectedness survey in the fall and will use it again before the end of the school year, the recap said. Overall, students in ECISD elementary schools express a good level of connectedness — measured in engagement, rigorous expectations, school climate, and sense of belonging. Students in middle and high schools rate those areas lower, the recap said.

Guidance and Counseling provides professional development on social/emotional learning for all ECISD staff. This work, along with emphasizing mental health awareness plus college, career, and military readiness for every student are the next areas of focus for counselors, the recap said.

The board also got an update from the Talent Development Department.

Talent Development has three areas of focus: creating/expanding talent pipelines, outlining career pathways, and guiding professional learning.

Many avenues exist for teachers to hone their skills, become mentors and team leaders, and earn more money without leaving the classroom, the recap said.

Executive Director of Talent Development Ashley Osborne said the district would have a teacher earn a six-figure salary in the near future.

She used the example of a middle school math teacher with 10 years of experience, with a master’s degree, who is a Multi-Classroom Leader (an Opportunity Culture role), and earns a Teacher Incentive Allotment designation as one who would top $100,000 in a particular year, the recap said.

On another item, in his opening remarks, Muri said ECISD now has about 71 percent, overall, of its students back to face-to-face learning.