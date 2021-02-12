District executive director of athletics retiring

After nearly three years with Ector County ISD, Bruce McCrary is retiring as executive director of athletics at the end of the school year June 30.

“My wife has been retired for five years now,” McCrary said in a phone interview. “I’ve got two grandsons that live in Atlanta, Ga., and I just felt like it was a good time. I turned 65 in May. Both my parents are 92 years old and I just felt like I needed to have more flexibility to take care of my parents, see my grandkids do some things that my wife’s been wanting to do. So it just felt like it was a good time.”

He and his wife, Sherry, an Odessa native, have one son, Tyler, and two grandchildren.

McCrary has served as assistant athletic director for San Antonio ISD, head athletic trainer/safety compliance officer/football operations director at Midland ISD; was athletic trainer for the U.S. Olympic Committee medical staff for the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain; and athletic trainer for the U.S. Olympic Committee medical staff for the World University Games in Sheffield, England, in 1991.

Originally from Garland, McCrary went to college at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches earning a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. He later earned a master’s degree in secondary education, also from SFA.

He worked in Houston and the Houston area for a while after he graduated. McCrary then had a chance to go back to Nacogdoches and run an outpatient orthopedic clinic, which he did for about 20 years before moving to Midland.

Before going back for his master’s degree, McCrary worked for the Houston Oilers. The Houston Texans are now the NFL franchise in that city.

“It was exciting,” he said. “Bum Phillips hired me right out of college. I’d worked a couple of training camps in the summer then. They had an opening and he hired me. I was actually a semester away from graduating when he hired me and I finished my degree and graduated in December after the first season.”

“It was great,” McCrary added. “We had great years. We went to the AFC championship game two years in a row …”

McCrary is the brother of Guy McCrary, president and CEO of the Permian Basin Area Foundation. McCrary replaced Todd Vesely in the Executive Director of Athletics position. Vesely took the executive director of athletics job at Fort Worth ISD.

His salary from ECISD is $129,533 a year with a $7,500 annual car allowance.

Having lived in Nacogdoches for “20 something” years, McCrary said he and his wife may move back there.

“It’s a little closer to Atlanta, but I think it will put us close enough where we have flexibility to go to Atlanta more often,” McCrary said.

He noted that his time with ECISD has been a challenge, including three different superintendents, the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“… It’s been good. I’ve enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed getting to work with the coaches. I think we’ve done some positive things trying to improve some areas that we felt like needed some attention …,” McCrary said.

His job as executive director of athletics included events, schedules, purchasing athletic equipment, taking care of athletic facilities, taking care of Ratliff Stadium, providing professional development for coaches “basically trying to work with coaches, giving them the tools to do their jobs.”

What has helped is his two assistant athletic directors, Tracey Borchardt and Hil Ochoa, who he said have been “wonderful.”

“I think we’ve worked well as a team to make positive strides for our athletic programs,” McCrary said.

He said he’s always been big on personal relationships and building positive relationships with others.

“In this job, you have to be able to work with a lot of different people and your coaches, department heads of other departments, booster clubs, campus principals. There’s just a lot of different areas that you have to work with and so I think I’ve always felt like the first thing you have to do is build those relationships, build those bridges and have good communication,” he said.

“As far as takeaways from here, I think that just understanding that it takes time and patience sometimes for a big wheel to turn and you have to be willing to just take it a day at a time and keep moving forward. With the COVID challenge that started last spring, our coaches and athletic trainers stepped up and we immediately started connecting with kids virtually when school was closed and continued that all summer. … I never had one coach complain because of the extra work they were having to put in. I never had one athletic trainer complain because they were having to work till 10 o’clock at night at home contacting parents when there was close contact with COVID. Everyone just stepped up and did a great job because our goal was that we wanted to keep our student athletes connected and engaged with us.”

Ector County ISD Board of Trustees Secretary Steve Brown said he doesn’t deal much with McCrary, but said he stepped into a role with some big shoes to fill.

Vesely had been in the district for well over 20 years, Brown said.

“Todd knew the system inside and out and Bruce came in and had served in Midland and San Antonio as an athletic trainer and stepped up to the plate and did an outstanding job as far as I’m concerned. He held the department together …” and made some improvements in terms of tickets and overall organization, Brown said.

Among the qualities Brown said he would be looking for in the next executive director of athletics are someone who is experienced in athletics from the top down, honesty and integrity and someone who is flexible and will make changes as they are needed.

McCrary said he’ll probably look at opportunities in the private sector, but not immediately.

“… I’m going to take some time and travel a little bit, but I’ll probably look for something … (in) the business world,” he said.

McCrary said he’s always been around sports. He played baseball as a youngster, but said he was never very athletic.

He has been an athletic trainer and went to SFA on a scholarship.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the coaches here. We have some coaches that have stepped up and through this COVID deal. It’s been a challenge, but they’ve never backed down so I think I like to work with people and build value in people and help them grow and get better and I think that through doing that that gives me satisfaction when I see someone — whether it’s an athlete or a coach — that takes a step and they better themselves.”