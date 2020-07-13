Discovery Education on air for students

Now broadcast twice a week on the CW network, ECISD@Home is offering Discovery Education programming for the summer.

“Discovery has an education sector,” Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said. “That’s who we're partnering with and also Discovery Communications is who we contracted with to get these episodes on air for free.”

Osborne said Discovery Education provides amazing instructional videos. He added that reading and math will probably be target the most.

“… We only have two days a week and we have 58 minutes of programming,” Osborne said. “We want to make sure that the programming that’s up there is really targeted to an area that we need in our district.”

He added that there is a need all over, but the district has to consider its target audience.

“We figure that we'll probably get more audience participants (from) elementary level students than we would for middle or high school. We do want to target elementary campuses and the content that goes with it. It just fits really, really well,” Osborne said.

The district broadcast programming five days a week for students during the school year with each level getting its own day of programming.

Lauren Tavarez, now director of instructional technology for ECISD, said the process of putting together a TV show was time consuming.

Tavarez added that there was a small team that in part included herself, Gabriela Granado and Jed Duesler.

The programming was geared toward students that might not have had access to online learning, but had access to a TV. They discussed what they could put in the programming to support student learning for one hour a day, depending on their age group.

“We did designate each day of the week for a different audience, so the programing we developed for Monday was for parents; on Tuesday, prek-2; Wednesday, (grades) three through five; Thursday, middle school; and then Friday for high schoolers,” Tavarez said.

In compiling the content, Tavarez said they wanted to include reading, math, science, social studies and fine arts. She said the fine arts department and professional development office did a great job.

“Just the amount of teamwork that went into that was really neat to see come together because going into it we weren't real sure what we were going to get. But the quality of the content that teachers were able to create for us was incredible … with basically no training,” Tavarez added.

She noted that she loves technology, but not everybody is comfortable with it.

“I know that sometimes people struggle with it and there’s a large learning curve, so they took some time to do that on top of also creating content because they cared about the kids and they wanted students to still be able to get information. We determined as a team what content we were going to include. Myself and Gabby split the programing schedules. Then we were each responsible for contacting the different departments. We contacted coordinators, just different representatives from each area. They helped us and they reached out to people they thought would be willing to help,” Tavarez said.

At first, she said, people were a little hesitant because they didn’t know how to create content for TV and they didn’t have a recording studio, although no one else did either.

“We all made it happen and I thought that actually brought a lot to the programming because it was very authentic,” Tavarez said.

“… We reached out to people and said, hey we need this segment can you get something for us and they were awesome. The C&I (curriculum and instruction) Department did a lot to help us out,” she added.

As the weeks went on, people started getting more comfortable with it and enjoying it.

“… You never knew who was going to show up on the programming because it was such a combination of people from all over our district. And by the end of that, we just had people uploading their own content because they wanted to help and they were interested in doing it,” she’s said.

“We had a lot to choose from. We actually ended up not using some of it, unfortunately, which isn’t to say that in the future we can’t,” she added.

Tavarez said she would also like to thank the whole team for their efforts.

Director of Communications Mike Adkins said whether ECISD@Home will continue after the summer is still being evaluated.

“… TV is a great way to reach kids where they are, especially when we can’t have them in the school building on a regular basis so that’s what makes this an attractive thing to keep going. It is really hard work, though. I want to call out Jed Duesler from our office, as well. He’s done a lot of TV production and so he really was (the one who) kind of pulled it all together once it was in. We got so much good stuff from people,” Adkins said.

He added that Duesler fixed a lot of the technical glitches and created a lot of the graphics and animation. Then Adkins said Duesler stitched it all together to create a 58-minute program.

Adkins said Duesler also kept morale up and encouraged them to get involved.

This being summer, Adkins said the district doesn’t have a lot of the same people available so they are thankful for Discovery’s partnership.

“We are going to talk with KOSA and figure out if this has any long-term future, any longtime viability; what kind of time and resources it would require from us, but also of them because their staff has work to do as well …,” Adkins said.

Osborne noted that the district doesn’t know what’s going to happen with the coronavirus and whether that will mean a virtual start to school.

“… If that’s the case then we need to provide as many resources as possible for remote learning or at-home learning. Those conversations will definitely have to happen,” sometime this summer, Osborne added.

Adkins added that the district wanted to thank KOSA TV because they called and made the offer of broadcast time to start with.

Osborne said ECISD is talking about putting more educational content on its YouTube channel.

Right now, Adkins said, it is used for videos, good news videos, news and announcements.

Osborne said it was a pretty incredible collaborative effort that bought ECISD@Home to the small screen.

“… It really shows the strength of ECISD when people pull together when we need to do things for kids. It was an amazing effort and challenging, but super rewarding,” Osborne said.

He noted that they learned skills from other people and it was good to see people they don’t normally see since it is a large district.

"We’re all learning together and working together, so it really builds a stronger team and then now obviously I can reach out to people that have these hidden skills that I didn’t know they had,” Osborne said.