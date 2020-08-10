Director’s focus is early childhood education

From teacher to math coordinator, Beatris Mata has served Ector County ISD in many roles. She recently took on the post of director of early childhood education.

This is a new position that was developed with Superintendent Scott Muri’s look, listen and learn tour that he conducted when he arrived at ECISD a year ago. He found that 57 percent of kindergarten students who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten ready in 2019 and 65 percent of kindergartners were not ready for kindergarten in 2019.

She will be working with early childhood specialist Angela Betancur.

Mata’s job will be to lead the district’s work on early childhood initiatives, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said in an email.

“The first objective is to support campus principals and teachers on the implementation of full day pre-k. Scheduling and implementation of instruction as we extend the time with 4 year old children will take training and support. She is also responsible for working with community day care facilities to find partners in order for ECISD to serve up to 1,000 3-year-old children in 2021-2022. She will work as our outreach representative to start and develop partnerships with private daycare facilities so we can expand our reach in serving 3 year olds,” Nanez said.

Mata said she is excited to serve the district in this capacity.

“I feel like within education our job is to be servant leaders and this is a great opportunity because as a math coordinator and as a teacher in our lower grade levels, I’ve seen we do have a need to make sure that we focus attention into our foundation levels, and not just within ECISD but from birth,” Mata said in an interview.

“The research shows the first five years the brain develops immensely, and if we don’t get our students within the first five years, then we feel it within the system so we want to make sure that we’re providing resources and we’re doing community outreach and we are working through partnerships,” she added.

The prekindergarten program has been expanded to more campuses this year.

“… Our goal is to go out and teach parents, teach our community members, just teach the whole community how they can work together to ensure that all of our students get the best education possible. And it does start at that foundational age,” Mata said.

A product of ECISD herself, Mata earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in educational leadership from University of Texas Permian Basin. She has been with ECISD for 13 years and spent two years at Dallas ISD.

Starting off as a kindergarten teacher at Ross Elementary, Mata moved to Austin Montessori to teach. She then moved into the role of instructional specialist and then district math coordinator for elementary. Her 16-year-old daughter also attended Austin Montessori Magnet School.

“I love being a teacher then whenever I became a Montessori teacher I fell so in love with the curriculum …,” Mata said.

When she moved into the instructional area, she was able to branch out and learn how to support students from kindergarten through fifth grade. She noted that there is a need to focus on the younger students.

Mata said she will be consulting with principals as one of her first steps. More prekindergarten teachers are being added so they will need support and networking.

“What really drew me to the position honestly was whenever Dr. Muri did his look, listen and learn tour. That statistic — it really stuck in my head …,” Mata said.

Since taking on her new job, Mata has been talking to teachers and principals to see what they’re needs are the obstacles they have faced.

“I’m just doing a lot of investigation right now really and I’m just building a plan. Once the doors open up for instruction, I will be on campus on day one …,” she said.

Nanez said Mata has a strong passion for education.

“… Her experiences as a teacher in the early childhood grades and the support she has provided the last two years as elementary math coordinator only strengthened her knowledge of early education. She is a high energy, smart individual who not only works hard for ECISD and the students and teachers we serve, but is a superior citizen of Odessa. Beatris was part of the group from UTPB who started the local Empty Bowls fundraiser for the West Texas Food Bank, under the guidance of Chris Stanley, and has been involved with that fundraiser each year, since the beginning of this annual event. Her love for the district and the community certainly made her stand out as the top candidate for this position,” Nanez stated in an email.

Nanez noted that the importance of early childhood education has been proven through research.

“Developing children, in the early years is critical for each student’s future academic and social and emotional development. ECISD does not have influence on children from the ages of zero to 4 years of age, currently, but as we expand our reach and serve more young children, we can impact the future of many children as they start their academic journey. Language development, social interaction, development of gross and fine motor skills, are critical for 3, 4 and 5 year old children and this position will support the development of this group of children. This is a priority for our district as we expand our reach over the next few years. Preparing all children to be kindergarten ready is critical to the success for all children,” Nanez wrote.