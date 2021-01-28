Difficulties, surprises spring from COVID

Despite the difficulties that COVID-19 has revealed, Ector County ISD is not returning to normal, Superintendent Scott Muri said during his media call.

The pandemic has taught the district a lot and while there are things they haven’t liked there are things that are proven successful and that ECISD plans to stick with.

“... Going back to the way we were would indicate that we’ve learned nothing during the pandemic and we’re going to return to who we were before. But we feel as an organization we’ve learned a lot,” Muri said Wednesday afternoon.

Some examples are:

>> Technology. Muri said ECISD has equipped every single student with a brand new computing device, either a Chromebook or an iPad.

“So today in ECISD, our students have significant technology opportunities that they didn’t have literally just a year ago at this time and our students have learned a lot,” Muri said. “We’ve learned a lot; our teachers have learned a lot about the effective engagement of students and technology and we want to continue that work and be better because of it.”

>> Broadband. The district learned during the pandemic that many of its families did not have access to broadband in their homes, or had very limited internet access, Muri said.

“We now fully understand the importance of every single family, in fact every single member of our community, having high-speed broadband access in their home. We know that that is important, so we don’t want to return to a time when our families did not have that opportunity, in which our students did not have that opportunity and so moving forward we want to ensure that every single family has high-speed broadband in their home.”

>> Relationships: Muri said educators have always known that the relationship between a child and a teacher or another adult on campus is critically important to student success.

“During the pandemic, we’ve learned how important not only the relationship that we have with our kids may happen to be, but also with the whole family. Moving forward, we want to make sure that the relationship between ECISD, our students and our parents continues to grow and become stronger and stronger. The pandemic has taught us how critical that relationship is to the effective education of our children,” Muri said.

>> Food: The district has always known that a good, nutritious diet is important for children. Having breakfast and lunch helps them become more successful academically, Muri said.

“During the pandemic, we’ve realized that some of our children do not have access to daily nutrition in their homes so we now provide free breakfast and lunch to every single child in ECISD and we have learned a valuable lesson from that. We want to make sure that continues. We do not want to go back to a time in which some of our children did not eat. We want to, moving forward, ensure that every child, every day has access to that.”

There have been some surprises in the course of the pandemic. According to data from one middle school, Muri said virtual students were outperforming their in-person counterparts in reading and English. In math, Muri said, it was just the opposite.

“… We perhaps have painted the picture that virtual has been bad for everybody, but the reality is some children actually do much better in that environment so as a school district we’re going to continue to provide virtual courses for our students; those that wish to take them. … In the case of this particular middle school, what they’re trying to tease out what specifically are the strategies that their virtual teachers are using that has allowed those virtual students to be more effective so potentially those strategies could be used in the classroom face-to-face with kids,” Muri said.

Muri said the district anticipated learning loss as a result of COVID and they, along with other school districts nationwide, are seeing that.

“Our evidence has indicated that many of our students that are still in the virtual world continue to struggle and we’re anxious for those kids to return to us.”

On a separate item, the district will have an early release day for students Feb. 2. Students will come in as usual in the morning but be dismissed around noon so their teachers can receive professional development, Muri said.

March 2 will be another early release day.