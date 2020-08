Just a few days remain for interested residents to apply for the Position 4 spot on the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees. All applications must be received in the superintendent’s office by noon on Friday.

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees is seeking to appoint a resident of Position 4 to fill the seat vacated by Doyle Woodall. The appointee will fill the vacant position until the next scheduled election for that seat in May 2021.