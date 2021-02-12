CTE programs offer variety of choices

A myriad of programs are available to Ector County ISD students in the Career and Technical Education program from welding and automotive to criminal justice and audio-visual and teaching.

CBS 7 anchor Matthew Alvarez and aspiring teachers Natalie Jones and Emmanuel Garcia gave their views on the CTE program during an ECISD Live presentation Thursday night titled “Is CTE Right for Me?”

Executive Director of CTE Carla Byrne noted that February is CTE month and the options offered to students are not your grandpa’s vocational learning program.

Students are earning dual credit toward associate and college degrees while in high school and they can earn industry recognized certifications.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the youngest nurse in the state graduated at age 19. Byrne said the program covers tuition and textbook fees.

Byrne said CTE works with the Texas Workforce Commission to understand community needs and create programs to fill those needs. Students are trained in high skill, high demand and high wage occupations.

Other options are agriculture, a veterinary technician certification, engineering, robotics, forensic and criminal justice administration and more, Byrne said.

Alvarez, now 23, is the anchor for Wake Up West Texas and he uses nearly everything he learned in high school every day.

Alvarez started reporting at 19, then became a producer and worked his way up to the anchor desk by the time he was 20.

“Even if you’re not certain about what you want to do or what you want to get into quite yet, it’s good to try to get into it and get some hands-on learning,” Alvarez said.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa seniors Natalie Jones and Emanuel Garcia want to be teachers.

Jones said she grew up with her mother as a teacher and watching her encouraged her and inspired her.

“… I want to be the reason a student loves learning and creates a successful future for themselves,” Jones said.

She sees herself teaching in the upper grades of elementary school, possibly third, fourth or fifth grade. Jones added that she would enjoy teaching math or English language arts.

She plans to attend UTPB.

Jones said she has been able to co-teach at some elementary schools and had a positive experience in a third grade classroom.

Garcia said one of the reasons he wants to teach is that there aren’t as many male role models in the field. He added that he likes the idea of making a safe classroom environment for his students where they can express themselves.

Not sure yet what content are he wants to teach, Garcia said he likes science.

Asked where the CTE program is going, Byrne said the sky’s the limit and legislators over the last several years have started to see the value in CTE.

“We just want to continue the trajectory of growing our program,” Byrne said.

Those interested can contact their school counselors or Byrne at 456-8910 or Marcia Tombosky at 456-8913.